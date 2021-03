Diving deeper into the world of Sherlock Holmes, Netflix has dropped the trailer for The Irregulars, a new show about a ragtag crew of misfits investigating supernatural crimes in Victorian London.

As they wade into the demonic depths of their gritty landscape however, they must contend with the mysterious Dr Watson and of course, Sherlock Holmes.

The Baker Street Irregulars are characters who originally appeared in the works of Arthur Conan Doyle.

The 8-episode series will drop on 26 March. Watch the trailer below.