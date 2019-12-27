Netflix's 2019 flop film, Drive gathered a lot of attention because of its famous cast that included Jaqueline Fernandes and Sushant Singh Rajput. However, the movie was so bad that even Netflix couldn't stop themselves from making fun of it. So they got Kanan Gill on board to review Drive for their YouTube channel and the results are hilarious.

As a part of Netflix's YouTube show called The Brand New Show, Kanan Gill ripped compared the film to some iconic movies but for all the wrong reasons.

Watch The Episode Here: