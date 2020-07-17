Ever wondered what would've happened if there was a movie which merged Step Up and Bring It On? Well, you don't have to wonder anymore because Netflix is out with an answer.

The trailer of Work It is pretty much the perfect amalgamation of high school meets dance and we're here for it.

The story revolves around high school senior Quinn Ackerman (Sabrina Carpenter) who finds out that admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition. When her school's famous dance team doesn't accept her because she kind of sucked at dancing, Quinn decides to form her own dance squad.

The movie stars some popular names like comedian and YouTuber Liza Koshy and To All The Boys fame Jordan Fisher.

Work It feels like a perfect entertaining package and we can't wait to watch it. The movie premieres on August. 7 on Netflix.

You can watch the trailer here :

All images sourced from Netflix.