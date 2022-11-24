With OTT platforms in the picture, we’ve seen a boom in content and its experimentation. There’s a constant need and competition to come up with the ‘next big thing’ content-wise. Of course, this means that we get to see newer formats and filmmakers taking risks to create something different. Now, Netflix is getting us a web series that can be watched in any order.

Eric Garcia’s upcoming show ‘Kaleidoscope’ is about a non-linear streaming experience, which means that we may begin and continue to watch episodes in any order, but the series finale will all make sense. The show that stars Giancarlo Esposito, is loosely inspired by a ‘potentially real story’ that took place in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy.

In a Netflix video, the creators and actors talked about the making of the show and the idea behind it. Giancarlo Esposito pointed how we have a tendency to assume, with our brain always trying to be one step ahead — Kaleidoscope’s format is based on this convention and aims at breaking it.

Eric Garcia added that he read about the incident where seventy billion dollars in bonds were flooded in Hurricane Sandy, and eventually went missing. And so, his first thought was to develop a heist series, with a set-up in that situation. He also mentioned that everyone watching the show will have a different journey, given that we will all see things in our choice of order.

This also means that every episode has a connection with every other episode, and we might just miss out on small details – given that there are going to be many. The format is actually quite clever, because we’d want to keep going back to the show.

Watch the complete video here:

Kaleidoscope, starring Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega and Tati Gabrielle, will stream on Netflix from January 1, 2023.