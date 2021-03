Looks like Bollywood is all set to welcome yet another newcomer into its realm. And this time around, it's Junaid Khan, son of actor Aamir Khan.

Junaid has actually been acting in plays for some time and recently began shooting for a film. His sister, Ira Khan, had taken to Instagram to congratulate him on his first day on shoot.

However, even before his debut, what's caught netizens' attention is his commendable body transformation.

Guess preparing hard for a role runs in the genes!