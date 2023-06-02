Art and literature that offers accurate representation of the LGTBTQIA+ community is more than essential. And films that discuss the queer experience can easily be considered iridescent gems of cinema. Hence, this Twitter thread where people have shared their favourite LGBTQIA+ movies is like a whole treasure chest of such gems!

A post by @FilmUpdates asking people to share LGBTQIA+ movies that they’ve loved watching induced a flood of great film recommendations that you’ll be so glad to have read through.

What are your favorite LGBTQIA+ movies? pic.twitter.com/7Zv0jutxNm — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 1, 2023

From Blue Is The Warmest Colour to Brokeback Mountain, here are all the wonderful movies that people have mentioned:

1. Moonlight (2016)

– @ContentForAll

2. A Moment In The Reeds (2017)

– @Mel_783

3. Rope (1948)

– @LorianNorth

4. You’re Not Alone/Du Er Ikke Alene (1978)

– @LorianNorth

5. The Wedding Banquet (1993)

– @LorianNorth

6. Les Amours Imaginairs/ Heartbeats (2010)

– @LorianNorth

7. Brokeback Mountain (2005)

– @joliedracarys

8. And Then We Danced (2019)

– @enbydextrian

9. Carol (2015)

– @LeaMacken2531

10. God’s Own Country (2017)

– @LeaMacken2531

11. My Own Private Idaho (1991)

– @peninggidosa

13. Lie With Me / Arrête Avec Tes Mensonges (2023)

– @nceladus2

14. Love, Simon (2018)

– @tezzyxoxo

15. Boy Culture (2006)

– @nightcrawlingx

16. G.B.F (2013)

– @nightcrawlingx

17. Shelter (2007)

– @nightcrawlingx

18. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

– @nodocephal0saur

19. The Handmaiden (2016)

– @nodocephal0saur

20. Fireworks/Stranizza D’amuri (2023)

– @breecorner

21. Call Me By Your Name (2017)

– @nem_rya

22. Happy Together (1997)

– @nem_rya

23. My Policeman (2022)

– @val_lh281d

24. Bad Education (2004)

– @TransmissionRor

25. All About My Mother (1999)

– @TransmissionRor

26. A Bride for Rip Van Winkle (2016)

– @tomaslazecky

27. The World To Come (2020)

– @heloisesarmpit

28. Maurice (1987)

– @selenascoochie_

29. Your Name Engraved Herein (2020)

– @Hiza04

30. Blue Is the Warmest Colour (2013)

– @Johnnyxcarter96

31. Mysterious Skin (2004)

– @shenshojing

If you have recommendations of your own, drop them in the comments section below!