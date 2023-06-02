Art and literature that offers accurate representation of the LGTBTQIA+ community is more than essential. And films that discuss the queer experience can easily be considered iridescent gems of cinema. Hence, this Twitter thread where people have shared their favourite LGBTQIA+ movies is like a whole treasure chest of such gems!
A post by @FilmUpdates asking people to share LGBTQIA+ movies that they’ve loved watching induced a flood of great film recommendations that you’ll be so glad to have read through.
From Blue Is The Warmest Colour to Brokeback Mountain, here are all the wonderful movies that people have mentioned:
1. Moonlight (2016)
2. A Moment In The Reeds (2017)
– @Mel_783
3. Rope (1948)
4. You’re Not Alone/Du Er Ikke Alene (1978)
5. The Wedding Banquet (1993)
6. Les Amours Imaginairs/ Heartbeats (2010)
7. Brokeback Mountain (2005)
8. And Then We Danced (2019)
9. Carol (2015)
10. God’s Own Country (2017)
11. My Own Private Idaho (1991)
13. Lie With Me / Arrête Avec Tes Mensonges (2023)
14. Love, Simon (2018)
15. Boy Culture (2006)
16. G.B.F (2013)
17. Shelter (2007)
18. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)
19. The Handmaiden (2016)
20. Fireworks/Stranizza D’amuri (2023)
21. Call Me By Your Name (2017)
– @nem_rya
22. Happy Together (1997)
– @nem_rya
23. My Policeman (2022)
24. Bad Education (2004)
25. All About My Mother (1999)
26. A Bride for Rip Van Winkle (2016)
27. The World To Come (2020)
28. Maurice (1987)
29. Your Name Engraved Herein (2020)
30. Blue Is the Warmest Colour (2013)
31. Mysterious Skin (2004)
If you have recommendations of your own, drop them in the comments section below!