Towards the end of 2021, Netflix India announced an upcoming project in collaboration with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. The film is a live action remake of the Archies Comics and speculations are rife that it will be starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapooor and Agastya Nanda.

Recently though, content creator and celebrity paparazzi Manav Manglani shared behind the scenes images of the actors on a shoot.

And it has netizens talking quite a lot. Naturally, netizens had a lot to say about it, with most of them comparing the show to Riverdale, and speculating if it will match up to the original Archies Comics.

The musical drama is being produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India and the release date is yet to be announced.