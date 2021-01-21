The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis has unexpectedly created quite a stir on social media. But here's the catch. The reason for his sudden popularity has nothing to do with politics.

It is because he received his Covid -19 vaccine ... Shirtless.

That's right! The 52-year-old PM received the second dose of the vaccine at the Attikon hospital in Athens along with other political leaders. But instead of rolling his sleeves like the others, he chose to unbutton his shirt and reveal his bare chest.

The picture of the PM (thankfully) went viral and very quickly Mitsotakis became a celebrity crush.

Our prime minister is a sexy daddy 😍🇬🇷🇬🇷🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/4ggBiGYpLV — Doomed (@profilepicnotme) January 18, 2021

Woof he is sexy and yummy — Pete E (@PeteE668) January 19, 2021

Fit, handsome, intelligent, effective leader! 🇬🇷 must be proud! — SiaSeas (@siasees) January 19, 2021

I am a straight guy, but even I can see that he's a fine-looking gentleman. — Timothy Horrigan (@TimothyHorrigan) January 18, 2021

Look at those nips 😛 — Fazz (@colfar69) January 19, 2021

OH MY DAAAAAAAAMN! Kyriakos Mitsotakis is HELLA-SEXY! I'm flying to Greece immediately! 😀😍🙌🔥❤️💯 — Edwin Williams (@edwinwilliams09) January 19, 2021

BRB, shifting to Greece now.