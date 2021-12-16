Vidya Balan, whom we last saw on screen in Sherni, posted a picture on her social media accounts celebrating the wrap of her upcoming romantic comedy-drama. And the photo, and her co-star, Pratik Gandhi, already have us screaming in excitement about the project.

And just like that, a wonderful winter spell in Ooty comes to an end. And with this, the film wraps! Enjoyed shooting our untitled romantic comedy-drama. Missed Sendhil and Ileana!@pratikg80, @Ileana_Official, @Sendhil_Rama #ShirshaGuhaThakurta @applausesocial, @nairsameer pic.twitter.com/BWFxHPWex7 — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) December 16, 2021

The movie is directed by filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta. The movie stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy, and Ileana D'Cruz as the lead actors.

The movie wrapped up its shooting in Ooty and Pratik Gandhi, of Scam 1992 fame, looks completely unrecognizable. I cannot wait to see what fresh perspective the movie will offer with a cast this amazing. A female director is just the icing on this much anticipated delicious cake.

Netizens also shared their excitement about the film:

This looks so good…I can feel the vibe of the film, looking at the picture itself… — hema (@UpadhyayHema) December 16, 2021

Heartily Congratulations 👏🏼

Dear @pratikg80 I’m so glad for you and you’re just Unstopable.

All the best all current and future endeavours. — JAY MERCHANT (@CtBaroda) December 16, 2021

Cant wait to see @vidya_balan in action with you. — The Stop-Loss Trader (@ravi26183) December 16, 2021

Best wishes to entire team and keep rocking — Murukesh (@dmurukesh) December 16, 2021

Can't wait for this one to hit our screens!