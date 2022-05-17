Among the many things that aren't going well in the Indian film industry- Mahesh Babu's statement about Bollywood is on the list too. The actor landed himself in huge trouble when he said, "Bollywood cannot afford me."

I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don't think they can afford me. I don't want to waste my time working in an industry which can't afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here (in South) is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. I have always thought of doing films and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can't be happier.

Though people in the industry respected his decision and wished him luck, netizens seem to show no mercy to him. Now, people on Twitter are trolling Mahesh Babu for endorsing a pan masala brand.

People on Twitter highlighted how Bollywood cannot afford him, but a pan masala brand can. Someone also pointed out how Bollywood celebs are called out for their double standards, but what about the celebs from the south?

Nonetheless, here's what netizens had to say:

It's funny how #MaheshBabu said that #Bollywood can't afford him. But a pan masala brand can ( he endorses Pan Bahar and having a Bollywood equivalent in Tiger shroff). Nothing wrong with it. But next time onwards, bring a better arguement to act that Elite. pic.twitter.com/JkDGDBmpUC — Shikhar Sinha (@pairgame) May 15, 2022

A Pan Masala Company Can Afford @urstrulyMahesh but Bollywood Cannot 🤣🤣 — Sourav Gupta (@SouravGupta09) May 14, 2022

Yess pan masala only can afford him 😂😅😅😂😅😂😂😅 — Sudipto Sahoo (@SudiptoSahoo7) May 14, 2022

I assume only TFI stars like #MaheshBabu are allowed to sell Pan Masala products, while the rest are abused for doing the same. Nice double standards😒 @Its_CineHub

#SarkaruVaariPaata #SVP #PrithvirajChauhan pic.twitter.com/ymuv2Vw1oi — J.P.S (@TheJ_P_S) May 12, 2022

Just saw many trolling and abusing Bollywood starts on their endorsement of Vimal Pan Masala but if I am not mistaken many of the starts in South India too have endorsed such Pan Masalas just that they never faced such criticism.

Mahesh Babu is no difference.

Tiger Shroff too. pic.twitter.com/vS1sDZ0xzB — Aman Gupta (@imamangupta07) May 11, 2022

Mahesh Babu later clarified that he is comfortable working in Telugu films and is delighted to see Telugu cinema-going places.

