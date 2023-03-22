SRK has been paired with several female actors throughout his career and blessed us with some of the most iconic romantic duos.
And now, netizens want him to be paired with the gorgeous, Tabu, after a fan-made video clip went viral across social media.
SRK and Tabu, who starred in a cameo role in Yash Chopra’s Saathiya, were as good as the leads of the movie and netizens agree.
A social media user, with the username @oocsrkmvs, took to their account and posted the dreamy video, featuring the actors, with the movie’s titular track in the background.
The video, which has received 43.4K views since uploaded, also garnered a bunch of comments from the fans. Here are some of the best tweets:
This is what we call ‘small role, big impact’.