SRK has been paired with several female actors throughout his career and blessed us with some of the most iconic romantic duos.

And now, netizens want him to be paired with the gorgeous, Tabu, after a fan-made video clip went viral across social media.

ADVERTISEMENT Credits: Twitter

SRK and Tabu, who starred in a cameo role in Yash Chopra’s Saathiya, were as good as the leads of the movie and netizens agree.

Credits: Amazon Prime Video

A social media user, with the username @oocsrkmvs, took to their account and posted the dreamy video, featuring the actors, with the movie’s titular track in the background.

“A very special thanks to our very special guests. Shah Rukh Khan. Tabu.” pic.twitter.com/ykhW93gWb1 — out of context shah rukh khan in movies (@oocsrkmvs) March 20, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT The video, which has received 43.4K views since uploaded, also garnered a bunch of comments from the fans. Here are some of the best tweets:

The best part of the movie ngl https://t.co/P773vLeBQ6 — Aamya Mohindru (@mohindruaamya) March 21, 2023

BISMILLAH YA ALLAH✨INSHALLAH MATURE LOVE STORY SRKTABU. AAMIIN ALLAHUMMA AAMIIN @kadzintsh 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/VixoS6zyOf — Chikal (@kajolarmy) March 21, 2023

i thought they were just amazing here. these are only cameos and they played husband/wife. can’t believe we never got a full fledged film with shah rukh khan and tabu 🙁 https://t.co/ehOCjgAETS — navi (@thoughtsofshah) March 20, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT We need these two as pair in a full length feature pls. 💕 https://t.co/Hant9FHDiS — Priya (@NoTYaTherapist) March 20, 2023

can't believe Bollywood didn't give us another SRK x Tabu crossover https://t.co/sSuULOYa2q — sadia khatri (@saraswatibysea) March 20, 2023

https://twitter.com/manasi_MP96/status/1637892647191994368

I NEED THEM TOGETHER IN A MOVIE ASAP! https://t.co/pZcqNPIIYa — Azka Siddiqui🍁 (@siddiquiazka555) March 20, 2023

Them getting casted in a movie can give me the will to live https://t.co/sBgrWa4AdF — Pri_C (@ShhMainHoon) March 20, 2023