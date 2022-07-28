Netflix just dropped the trailer for the third season of Never Have I Ever and there is a whole lot of drama in store.   

The two-minute trailer revealed that Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) has finally received what she’s always wanted - a handsome boyfriend.

However, she receives sarcastic comments and looks from her schoolmates as she's dating the most popular guy from their school, Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet).

From the looks of the trailer, the brand-new season might also address Ben Gross' (Jaren Lewison) feelings towards Devi.

Oh, and the trailer also marks the desi debut of Des (Anirudh Pisharody), a young guy who grabs all the attention as soon as he enters the school corridors. Devi, being her usual self, seems to get involved in another complicated situation.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher,  this long-awaited series is slated to release on August 12. We, the fans, are ready for this chaotic and dramatic ride!

You can watch the trailer for Never Have I Ever S3 here: 

Please note that all the images are taken from the trailer.