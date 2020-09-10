As the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death continues, reports and rumors about the actor's alleged drug consumption, and speculations over whether his death was a murder or suicide, have surfaced online.

And now, actor Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend, issued a clarification, with respect to the ongoing rumors:

Ankita stated she had stood by her 'dear friend's' family, and sought justice but never called his death a murder.

I have never said it's a murder or anyone in particular is responsible. I always have encouraged justice for my late friend SSR and stood by the bereaved family and truth should be brought out by the investigating agencies.

She also addressed her 'haters' and added that, in her opinion, Sushant should have 'never been allowed' to consume drugs, if his partner at the time, (presumably Rhea), knew that he was depressed.

When she very well knew about his mental state, by publically stating that he was in depression. Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help?... As per her, she informed his family about his ongoing treatment but did she ever inform them about his drug consumption?

Currently, prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant's manager Samuel Miranda and his cook, Dipesh Sawant have been arrested by the NCB on drug charges.