With new movies and shows lined up, a whole bunch of actors will also be joining the MCU and we can't wait to see what they have in store for us.



Here's a list of all the actors who will be joining the MCU in Phase 4.

1. Angelina Jolie

The Eternals. Angelina has been cast in a leading role for Reportedly , she will portray the role of Thena, a fearless warrior, and scholar.

2. Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac will be joining the MCU to portray the role of Moon Knight in the series of the same name.

3. Kit Harrington

GOT star Kit Harrington will make his Marvel debut in The Eternals. He will play the role of Dane Whitman aka Black Knight in the comics.

4. Ethan Hawke

Ethan Hawke will star opposite Oscar Isaac as the villain in Moon Knight. Though, his character is yet to be confirmed.

5. Owen Wilson

Owen will be making his debut in the MCU with the Loki series. He will essay the role of Mobius M. Mobius.

6. Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe will star in Thor: Love and Thunder as Zeus.

7. Mahershah Ali

Blade where he will portray the role of a vampire hunter. Mahershah Ali is all set to make his debut in the MCU with the moviewhere he will portray the role of a vampire hunter.

8. Emilia Clarke

GOT star Emilia will star in Secret Invasion, MCU's upcoming original series. Though, it's still unclear as to what character she will portray in the series.

9. Christian Bale

Christian Bale is all set to play Gorr the God Butcher (villain) in Thor: Love And Thunder.

10. David Harbour

Stranger Things star David Harbour has been cast as the Red Guardian in Black Widow.

11. Richard Madden

GOT, Richard The Eternals. After receiving widespread appreciation for his role in, Richard revealed that he will portray the role of Ikaris in

12. Simu Liu

Simu Liu will essay the role of Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This will be the first Marvel film to feature an Asian lead.

13. Awkwafina

American rapper Awkwafina will star opposite Simu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and essay the role of Katy.

14. Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek will play the role of Ajak in The Eternals. Originally, in the Marvel comics, Ajak is a male warrior but, it seems like the MCU has altered the character slightly.

15. Jeffrey Wright

Jeffrey Wright will voice Oatu in The Watcher. This will be MCU's first animated series.

16. Kumail Nanjiani

Comedian Kumail has been cast as Kingo in The Eternals.

17. Lauren Ridloff

Lauren is all set to essay the role of Makkari in The Eternals. She'll be MCU's first deaf superhero. Though, in the comics, Makkari is a white man with superhuman speed.

18. Rachel Weisz

Rachel will be joining Scarlett Johansson as one of the stars in Black Widow. She will portray the role of Melina Vostokoff, the spy who becomes the super-villain, Iron Maiden.

19. Tony Leung

Tony Leung will play the character of Mandarin, the super-villain in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

20. Don Lee

Don Lee will portray the role of Gilgamesh, the strongest of all the Eternals in The Eternals.

21. Brian Tyree Henry

Brian will play Phastos, MCU's first gay superhero, in The Eternals.

Are you excited to see them?