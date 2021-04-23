Here's a list of all the actors who will be joining the MCU in Phase 4.
1. Angelina Jolie
2. Oscar Isaac
Oscar Isaac will be joining the MCU to portray the role of Moon Knight in the series of the same name.
3. Kit Harrington
GOT star Kit Harrington will make his Marvel debut in The Eternals. He will play the role of Dane Whitman aka Black Knight in the comics.
4. Ethan Hawke
Ethan Hawke will star opposite Oscar Isaac as the villain in Moon Knight. Though, his character is yet to be confirmed.
5. Owen Wilson
Owen will be making his debut in the MCU with the Loki series. He will essay the role of Mobius M. Mobius.
6. Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe will star in Thor: Love and Thunder as Zeus.
7. Mahershah Ali
8. Emilia Clarke
GOT star Emilia will star in Secret Invasion, MCU's upcoming original series. Though, it's still unclear as to what character she will portray in the series.
9. Christian Bale
Christian Bale is all set to play Gorr the God Butcher (villain) in Thor: Love And Thunder.
10. David Harbour
Stranger Things star David Harbour has been cast as the Red Guardian in Black Widow.
11. Richard Madden
12. Simu Liu
Simu Liu will essay the role of Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This will be the first Marvel film to feature an Asian lead.
13. Awkwafina
American rapper Awkwafina will star opposite Simu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and essay the role of Katy.
14. Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek will play the role of Ajak in The Eternals. Originally, in the Marvel comics, Ajak is a male warrior but, it seems like the MCU has altered the character slightly.
15. Jeffrey Wright
Jeffrey Wright will voice Oatu in The Watcher. This will be MCU's first animated series.
16. Kumail Nanjiani
Comedian Kumail has been cast as Kingo in The Eternals.
17. Lauren Ridloff
Lauren is all set to essay the role of Makkari in The Eternals. She'll be MCU's first deaf superhero. Though, in the comics, Makkari is a white man with superhuman speed.
18. Rachel Weisz
Rachel will be joining Scarlett Johansson as one of the stars in Black Widow. She will portray the role of Melina Vostokoff, the spy who becomes the super-villain, Iron Maiden.
19. Tony Leung
Tony Leung will play the character of Mandarin, the super-villain in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
20. Don Lee
Don Lee will portray the role of Gilgamesh, the strongest of all the Eternals in The Eternals.
21. Brian Tyree Henry
Brian will play Phastos, MCU's first gay superhero, in The Eternals.
Are you excited to see them?