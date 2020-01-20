This year seems to be off to a great start with Amazon Prime Video announcing 14 original shows that we can't wait to binge-watch. From recurring seasons of Breathe, Mirzapur, Four More Shots, Inside Edge and The Family Man to some new additions to your to-do list.

In this video, the streaming platform released the teasers of their much-awaited originals like The Forgotten Army, directed by Kabir Khan. Glimpses of Anand Tiwari's Bandish Bandits starring Naseerudin Shah and Atul Kulkarni and Nikkhil Advani's Mumbai Diaries – 26/11 starring Mohit Raina, Konkana Sen and Tina Desai.

It also includes a clip from Ali Abbas Zafar's much-awaited Dilli, starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohd Zeeshan Ayub and Sarah Jane Dias. Shows like Paatal Lok, The Last Hour and Amol Palekar starrer Gormint will also stream on Prime soon.

Watch the full lineup video here:

Which one are you most excited about?