The trailer for the new American Pie movie has finally dropped. The last time we had an American Pie movie, it was 2012, which is when everyone predicted the world would end as opposed to now, in 2020, when the world's actually ending.

Anyhow, according to reports, this new movie, Girls’ Rules will focus more on the girls than on the boys.

Directed by Mike Elliott, the film stars Madison Pettis, Lizze Broadway, Natasha Behnam, Piper Curda and Darren Barnet.

You can watch the trailer here.

The franchise started in 1999 when a bunch of school guys decided to lose their virginity on prom night. And now, here are, more than 20 years and 3 sequels later! The film will be available on DVD from the 10th of October, a few days before it airs on Netflix.