Like most daily soaps, Anupama went though a leap, because sometimes that’s how you keep a show running: you kinda force it on people. Now, after all the chaos in her personal life and relationships, Anupama has moved to the US to start a new chapter. I will not get into the details of it, because like your situationship, it’s complicated. This time I’ll talk about the elephant in the room – Anupama’s beige sweater. The character entered the US, nay, left India in a sweater, that she has not changed or removed in over a month.

I now realize that you will need some context. So, here goes.

Anupama gets mugged the same day she lands in the country. She ends up losing her documents and the money, and her bag of clothes is the only thing she gets to keep. For some reason, the beige sweater is all we get to see. She sleeps in it, she wakes up in it, she parties in it and also uses it like a pillow. Her sweater is like an emotional support companion. At this point, it’s a character in the show – and not one of those recurring ones. It has a constant presence with nuances. It gets more screen-time than other main characters in the show. You get it?

If Made In India had a visual representation, Anupama and her sweater would be it. It’s a typical wool sweater, with lint. In a recent episode, Anupama was in a fire incident, and the entire restaurant area almost burned down. The sweater, though, was able to survive. It has a very cockroach energy. I think it’s superpower is to just exist. It’s low-key creepy – almost haunting. It’s as if this thing will follow you home.

Now, we must address the logistics… someone has to.

Anupama has not changed the sweater since she arrived, which is low-key unhygienic. One must change clothes. Also, is this a strategy or just something that has happened by chance. It seems like a strategy because why would the lead character not get a wardrobe change? And now, if it is really a strategy, what is the motive? Is it to show Anupama’s Indian-ness, or just plain simplicity? If it’s the latter, Sudha Murty would be proud.

Clearly, it’s not just me and people have been noticing too.

Anupama is the FL…can they give her a nice sweater to wear? #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/gVM1BXdVnz — Seven (@Ju_lie35) December 29, 2023

Anupama ka sweater and anuj in anger both giving scary vibes😊😊 https://t.co/t0Mjc0yIYY — Ruchi Bansal (@RuchiBa28024875) January 18, 2024

#MaAn yearning to see Anupama wearing a decent outfit without that ugly sweater — Sujatha Devi Rapaka (@RapakaDevi) February 7, 2024

Do makers even realize how big city NY is? You can’t bump into each other just like that. Also please give Anupama winter coat to make a bit realistic that she is on NY. Minus temperature can’t be tolerated with a sweater. — Sheetal (@sanjuuri43929) January 30, 2024

Maybe, I’m thinking too much, but that’s bound to happen when YOU DO NOT CHANGE A CHARACTER’S CLOTHES FOR MONTHS. In fact, the show has typically witnessed more plot points than the change of clothes. And you know what? Even my mom has issues with the beige thing, at this point. You know it’s serious when moms start finding flaws in Anupama.

To the makers, consider this a fan mail to change that wardrobe. Please?