In a new baller-banger crazy internet facade, the Epstein files are here again, and they are no ordinary one!

This one features Donald Trump, whose life has even more enticing episodes than the beloved Donald Duck.

The FBI has released FBI files related to its investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, of which some are new revelations, which include interviews made about the U.S. Donald Trump and that were compiled during 2019 through FBI interviews of women as a result of federal investigations into Epstein.

The documents detail interviews with one unknown woman from 2019 who provided information about Epstein to investigators.

What did the woman say against Trump?

The FBI performed these interviews as part of their investigations regarding trafficking activity performed by Epstein, and the individuals associated with him.

While the DOJ confirmed that the woman had been interviewed four times during a prior release of information, only one summary of the interviews had previously been released, the remainder of which are contained in the current disclosure.

In an interview by the FBI, the women stated that Epstein introduced her to Donald Trump in the 1980s (when she was 13-15 years old), at a location in New York or New Jersey.

During this meeting, Trump allegedly tried to make the woman perform oral sex; according to her report to investigators, she resisted by biting him in the process. The report from AFP and quoted by Mint stated that Epstein had taken her to where she met Trump.

In the interviews with investigators, this same woman has alleged that she has received numerous threatening phone calls over the years telling her not to talk about any of the events that occurred with Trump. She believes the calls were connected to Epstein and people he was associated with.

Hmmm, why were the documents previously withheld?

The DOJ announced that, contrary to previous statements, the documents have always been available for public viewing and simply had been improperly classified during a review of documents. The DOJ’s announcement included the information that the records are among fifteen improperly classified as “duplicate’ records and were withheld from public access until now.

According to a report by Reuters, the DOJ states that many of the materials released contain many “unfounded and sensational” allegations against President Trump.

White House finally responds, “untrue and….”

Initially, the White House did not reply to media requests regarding the documentation that had been recently released, however later on, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt provided an official statement to Politico, declaring that the allegations made against Trump were entirely “untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump.”

According to Trump, he cut off any relationship with Epstein after 2004, and he has always denied having any knowledge of Epstein’s previously reported history with sexual abuse.

As reported in several news articles, Trump stated that he prohibited Epstein’s entry to his Mar-a-Lago estate in 2007, due to allegations that Epstein had been harassing the daughter of a club member.

Woah! How many times have Epstein and Trump met?

There are several photos taken of both Trump and Epstein between 1985 and 1998 to indicate a relationship between the two. Hmm, sus again!

There are also documents from the Epstein investigation that include references to Trump travelling in Epstein’s private jet to various locations during this same time frame, however Trump disclaims any past or present relationship with Epstein. Finally, the FBI interviewed Trump regarding his relationship with Epstein, and according to the interview record, Trump reported that he contacted the Chief of Police in Palm Beach to advise him of all information about Epstein and that… everyone has known he’s been doing this.”

Since Epstein was arrested in 2019 and then died later that year in jail while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, the subject of his connections to high-profile individuals has generated an ongoing debate (and a ruckus of media consiparies, look below, you’ll know what we’re talking about) 😭

According to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the Department of Justice must release all records related to Epstein by December 19, 2025. As of now, there have been over 3.5 million publicly accessible documents released by the Department of Justice, including approximately 2,000 video files and about 180,000 photographic images of items connected with Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Officials state that potentially there will be over 6 million total records released.

The Conspiracy Theories That Continue to Circulate

Jeffrey is caught in a web of rumours, conspiracy theories and threads that find you on a lonely boring afternoon, and before you know, you’re down the rabbit hole.

Below are four of the most widely discussed theories:

1. The “Epstein Is Alive” and Fortnite Account Claim

It started as usual with a claim that there is proof that the man in the videos is alive and faked his own death in his jail cell in 2019. But this time, the proof is supposedly found in a Fortnite account called “littlestjeff1”. A number of people have noted that “littlestjeff1” is also the username for the email address listed in one of the court documents, and that the account has been active and playing the game for years after his supposed death???

2. The Simpsons “Predicted” Epstein

An old 2000 episode of The Simpsons that only surfaced online this week has started to make waves on social media as it has come to light that the title of the episode is hilariously titled “The Computer Wore Menace Shoes.” The 21 year old show features Homer Simpson being stranded on a Sex Island with all of the elite power figures in the world. Hmm, sounds like the plot of Jeffrey’s life!

3. SpongeBob, Nickelodeon, and Symbolism Claims

SpongeBob SquarePants is the latest TV show to be accused of being connected to pedophile rings. The absurd claims have been circulating on social media, with some people claiming that the animated children’s show was made to brainwash children on the Epstein Island for some “pedo entertainment.”

The pirate character in the frame talks directly to the children.

The theme song lyric “Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?”

The nickelodeon logo that legit looks like an island!!!

4. The “Super DNA” or “Baby Ranch” Ambition

One of the more discussed and bizarre aspects of the Epstein saga is his supposed interest in genetics and human reproduction.

According to reports, Epstein said that he wanted to have sex with untold numbers of women in order to release his sperm all over the world so that he could “seeds the human race” with a new breed of superbabies. In order to make that happen, he intended to use his 8,300-acre New Mexico property Zorro Ranch, where he could carry out his plans. His stated intention was to “seed the human race” with his DNA.

5. Missing Files

In general, users are questioning how so many records (more than 40,000, according to reports) could disappear temporarily from a government document repository during what is supposed to be a release of documents under a transparency initiative. Some posts online insinuate that the brief removal of documents from the DOJ could imply that certain material has not yet been reviewed to be made available for public release.

