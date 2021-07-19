Ever since Isaac deleted "that" message at the end of Season 2 of Netflix's Sex Education, we've been waiting desperately to see what Season 3 has in store.

And it looks like we finally have an answer... of sorts. Because the trailer for Season 3 of Sex Education just released.

The advert-style trailer introduces the new headmistress of Moordale High, Hope Maddon (Jemima Kirke) who has replaced headmaster Groff... though he still seems to be lurking in the background.

It also re-introduces the students, whose lives we've become deeply invested in, as they all advocate 'choose Moordale'. Of course, nothing can beat Maeve's sass, or the 'Untouchables' high-handed attitude.

But guess we will have to wait for the show to know how exactly things proceeded between Maeve and Otis. You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. Season 3 will begin streaming on Netflix from September 17th.