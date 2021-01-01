2021 is almost here and so is the time to binge-watch some new movies/series.

It’s true, you and your watchlist are the most iconic duo of 2020. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 30, 2020

It's legit that time of the year where you get to refresh your to-watch list. To do that, here are a few shows and movies that you can add to your list.

1. The Spanish Princess, 1st January, SonyLIV

Inspired by two best-selling novels- The Constant Princess and The King's Curse, the show revolves around the life of Catherine of Aragon.



2. Gullak Season 2, 15th January, SonyLIV

This feel-good show will once again take you through the life journey of a middle-class family who handle things as they come.

3. POWER Book II: Ghost, 22nd January, SonyLIV

With some nail-biting plot twists, POWER Book II: Ghost will showcase the struggles of Tariq as he tries to navigate through life while facing some life-changing events.

4. 83, 22nd January

83 is a sports film drama directed by Kabir Khan and has Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead. They play the role of Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia Dev respectively. The film shows the remarkable win India had during the 1983 World Cup.

5. The White Tiger, January 22, Netflix

The movie is based on the novel, The White Tiger written by Aravind Adiga. Having Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav in the cast, the film revolves around the story of a driver who eventually becomes a successful entrepreneur.

6. Fate: The Winx Saga, 22nd January, Netflix

After a group of fairies discover their magic, they try to handle things as life throws at them while fighting an evil monster who is out to get them.

7. Tandav, January 15, Amazon Prime

This 9-part political drama series is loaded with a fabulous cast. From Saif Ali Khan who plays the role of a politician to Dimple Kapadia, this series will be worth the wait.

8. Jeet Ki Zid, January 22, Zee5

Amit Sadh has donned the role of a soldier who is adamant to walk again after losing his ability to do so. What's more, is that it's based on a true story.

9. The Nancy Drew S2, January 21st, Voot

Returning for a second season, this series will build on where the first season left off. Playing detective, many truths will be uncovered as the season unfolds.

10. Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, 1st Jan

A family is forced to spend time together until the tehrvi of Ramprasad while coming in terms with the facts of life.

11. Sardar Udham Singh, 15 January

Sardar Udham Singh is a biopic of Udham Singh, a freedom fighter who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer as revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

Running my fingers thru the bullet holes at Jallianwala Baug, little did I know that 1 day I'd get a chance to bring alive the lesser known martyr, UDHAM SINGH. #SardarUdhamSingh @ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri #SheelKumar @writish #ShubenduBhattacharya @filmsrisingsun @sardarudham pic.twitter.com/VxAfmGLYjB — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) April 30, 2019

12. Bachchan Pandey, 22nd Jan 2021

Akshay Kumar in this film plays the role of a gangster who wants to become an actor. Along with him, there are other stars in movies like Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, and even Pankaj Tripathi.

13. RRR, January 8th

RRR is supposed to be a Telugu, period-action-drama-film where Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will be playing a part too. This will mark their debut in Tollywood.

14. Headspace Guide to Meditation, 1st January, Netflix

This show will have a fun and animated way of exploring everything about meditation while even sharing a few tips for people who are interested.

15. Surviving Death, January 6th, Netflix

If you ever want to know what exactly happens after we die then give this docuseries a try. From near-death experiences to reincarnations, you'll find everything here.

16. Pieces of a Woman, January 7th, Netflix

The movie showcases the struggle of this woman with grief and overwhelming emotions after she gives birth to her baby at home.

So, prepare yourself to binge-watch some interesting shows/movies next year.