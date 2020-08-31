There is so much new content out there just waiting to be watched. Here are all the web series and movies we're looking forward to in the month of September.

1. The Devil All The Time - 16 September (Netflix)

Starring Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Bill Skarsgård, this psychological thriller is based on a novel of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock. Set in post-World War II, Southern Ohio and West Virginia, it tells the story of a young man who wants to protect his town from the corrupt.

2. I'm Thinking Of Ending Things - 4 September (Netflix)

This horror/thriller follows a young woman who is going to a secluded farm with her boyfriend, who she wants to end things with.

3. Freaks - You're One Of Us - 2 September (Netflix)

This german superhero movie takes a look at normal people who suddenly discover that they have superpowers.

4. Bad Boy Billionaires: India - 2 September (Netflix)

The first season of this show talks about the corruption behind some of India's most infamous tycoons covers Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy, Nirav Modi and Ramalinga Raju.

5. The Babysitter: Killer Queen - 10 September (Netflix)

Bella Thorne is back as the vicious killer in this horror comedy sequel of the 2017 film The Babysitter.

6. Cargo - 9 September (Netflix)

This indie sci-fi movie written and directed by Arati Kadav, stars Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in lead roles. The film talks about rebirth and demons from Indian mythology in the context of a processing plant.

7. Record Of Youth - 7 September (Netflix)

This K-Drama takes you through the journey of three youngsters as they navigate through the world of modelling and acting.

8. Enola Holmes - 23 September (Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown plays Enola Holmes in this Netflix movie about the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes who wants to find her missing mother.

9. The Boys Season 2 - September (Amazon Prime Video)

What if superheroes were corrupt and had their own hidden agenda? This show forces you look at them in a whole new light.

10. Utopia - 25 September (Amazon Prime Video)

A graphic novel unveils secrets that these young adults aren't ready to handle, especially when it implies that they must save the world.

11. Ratched - 18 September (Netflix)

Starring Sarah Paulson in the lead role in this web series based on the classic novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest by Ken Kesey. It follows the journey of a nurse who begins torturing her patients.

12. C U SOON - 1 September (Amazon Prime Video)

Fahadh Faasil and Roshan Mathew star as the leads in this Malayalam thriller about a man who is helping his Dubai-based cousin find his missing fiancé. The film was shot in lockdown with a mobile and focuses on different screens in the vicinity.

13. Atkan Chatkan - 5 September (Zee5)

This musical drama by A R Rahman follows the journey of a chai-delivery boy called Guddu, who goes on to form a band with three other kids.

14. Away - 4 September (Netflix)

In this sci-fi series, Hilary Swank plays an astronaut who leads a team on a mission to Mars. Leaving behind her husband and daughter.

It's time to set reminders.