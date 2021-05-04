Wondering what to watch in the month of May? We've made a list of all the OTT releases to watch out for this month, so you don't end up missing out on anything.

1. Selena: The Series: Part 2 - May 4 - Netflix

A story about the iconic Mexican-American performer Selena who had to go through a lot of struggles to achieve her dreams.

2. Trash Truck: Season 2 - May 4 - Netflix

This animated series is about Hank and his best pal, a giant trash truck who explore the world and take on some heartwarming adventures in their backyard and beyond.

3. The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness - May 5 - Netflix

For journalist Maury Terry, The Son of Sam case grew into a lifelong obsession where she became convinced that the murders were linked to

4. Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 - May 7 - Netflix

A mysterious, clever girl named Nanno transfers to different schools, exposing the lies and misdeeds of the students and faculty at every turn.

5. Jupiter's Legacy - May 7 - Netflix

They're the first generation of superheroes. But as they pass the torch to their children, things become tense.

6. Milestone - May 7 - Netflix

Driver Ghalib, who is coping with a personal tragedy, faces the threat of losing the job that has come to define him as a new intern.

7. Monster - May 7 - Netflix

An innocent teenager implicated in a robbery-turned-murder fights for himself and his integrity against a criminal justice system that’s already judged him.

8. Mine - May 8 - Netflix

Two women in a conglomerate family seek to topple everything that stands in their way of finding happiness.

9. Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele - May 9 - Disney+Hotstar

Directed by Harish Vyas, Anshuman and Zareen play homosexual characters and go on a road trip adventure from Delhi to Mcleodganj in Himachal Pradesh.

10. Ziwe - May 10 - Voot Select

A no-holds-barred mix of musical numbers, interviews and sketches that challenge America's discomfort with race, politics, and cultural issues.

11. Ramyug - May 6 - MX Player

Directed by Kunal Kohli, this mythological web series is a visual interpretation of Ramayana.

12. Money, Explained - May 11 - Netflix

The show talks about money and its many minefields, from credit cards to casinos, scammers to student loans.

13. The Upshaws - May 12 - Netflix

This is a comedy series about a working-class Black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles.

14. Oxygen - May 12 - Netflix

A woman suddenly finds herself in a unknown place without any memory. She suddenly realizes that she is running out of oxygen, she must find a way to remember who she is in order to survive.

15. Radhe - May 13 - Zee5

A Salman Khan movie where he is a police officer who has his own style of working. The movie stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash in pivotal roles.

16. Castlevania: Season 4 - May 13 - Netflix

Dracula's influence looms large as Belmont and Sypha investigate plans to resurrect the notorious vampire. Alucard struggles to embrace his humanity.

17. Move to Heaven - May 14 - Netflix

A trauma cleaner with Asperger's and his ex-con uncle deliver the untold stories of the departed to loved ones.

18. Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 - May 14 - Netflix

From wild adventures on far-flung planets to unsettling encounters close to home: The Emmy-winning anthology returns with a crop of provocative tales.

19. Haunted: Season 3 - May 14 - Netflix

Real people share scary stories from their past and the truth will totally frighten you.

20. The Woman in the Window - May 14 - Netflix

A psychologist who is confined to her home becomes obsessed with her new neighbors and tries solving a brutal crime she witnesses from her window.

21. I Am All Girls - May 14 - Netflix

A detective ends up finding a killer who is also involved in a child trafficking ring.

22. Ferry - May 14 - Netflix

Ferry Bouman returns to his hometown on a revenge mission that finds his loyalty tested and find love that changes his life.

23. The Strange House - May 14 - Netflix

Two young brothers and their new friends try to solve the menacing mystery that haunts their new home when they move from a big city to a small town.

24. Jungle Beat: The Movie - May 14 - Netflix

When a lost and lonely alien crash-lands on Earth, his new crew of talking animal friends helps him get back home.

25. Sardar Ka Grandson - May 18 - Netflix

This is a movie about a grandson trying to fulfil his grandmother’s wish to visit her home in Lahore.

26. Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 - May 19 - Netflix

Alex is hell-bent on taking revenge on everyone who framed him for his sister's death and tries to find the real culprit.

27. Army of the Dead - May 21 - Netflix

A group of people take the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever while there is a zombie outbreak.

28. Toofan - May 21 - Amazon Prime Video

Starring Farhan Akhtar, the movie talks about a goon from the streets of Dongri set against the backdrop of boxing who does everything to succeed in this field.

29. Flatbush Misdemeanors - May 24 - Voot Select

A raw comedy of city life following Dan and Kevin, who play characters struggling to thrive in their new surroundings in the brash environment of Flatbush, Brooklyn.

30. Baggio: The Divine Ponytail - May 26 - Netflix

This is the story of Roberto Baggio, one of the best soccer players. This includes his career, his life and his beliefs.

31. Ghost Lab - May 26 - Netflix

Two doctors become dangerously obsessed with obtaining scientific proof that ghosts exist after witnessing a ghost themselves.

32. Eden: Season 1 - May 27 - Netflix

A human girl secretly raised by robots starts to uncover the dark secrets behind her lush, utopian world where humanity has all but vanished.

33. Ragnarok: Season 2 - May 27 - Netflix

A legend has come to battle the evils that have poisoned the Norwegian Town by pollution and rattled by melting glaciers.

34. Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 - May 28 - Netflix

The real devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.

Get set binge.