Want to plan your weekends in March? We've made a list of all the OTT and theatre releases to watch out for this month, so you don't miss a thing.

1. Moxie - March 3 - Netflix

Amy Poehler at her best, plays a mom who inspired her daughter - a shy teenager to call out sexism at her school.

2. Murder Among the Mormons - March 3 - Netflix

Netflix's next docu-series talks about a crime in the Mormon community in 1985, when a series of pipe bombs killed two people and severely injured another in Salt Lake City.

3. Yes Day - March 12 - Netflix

This family movie stars Jennifer Garner as a mom who decides to say yes to everything that her kids want, with hilarious consequences.

4. Nailed It!: Double Trouble Season 5 - March 26 - Netflix

The latest season of this Insta baking competition with terrible bakers looks quite entertaining.

5. The Irregulars - March 26 - Netflix

Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, this 8-episode Netflix series features the Baker Street Irregulars working for Dr Watson saving London from supernatural elements.

6. Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 - March 19 - Netflix

The third season of this docu-series which offers insight into the lives of the drivers, managers and team owners in Formula 1 looks as fast paced as ever.

7. Who Killed Sara? - March 24 - Netflix

This Brazilian crime thriller tells the tale of an innocent brother, who is charged with the murder of his sister and must uncover the truth.

8. A Week Away - March 26 - Netflix

A troubled teen finds himself attending a summer camp that'll change his life.

9. Sky Rojo - March 19 - Netflix

From the creators of Money Heist, this Spanish show about three prostitutes who flee from their pimp looks like something we must add to our watchlist.

10. Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal - March 17 - Netflix

Using real conversations recreated from FBI wiretaps, this Netflix documentary dives into the methods used by Rick Singer, the man at the centre of the shocking 2019 college admissions scandal.

11. Bekaaboo 2 - March 15 - Alt Balaji

This popular psychological thriller series promises to get scarier with the second season.

12. Love Alarm Season 2 - March 12 - Netflix

The second season of this K-drama is finally here and we can't wait to see the second chapter of Kim Jojo's love life.

13. The One - March 12 - Netflix

14. Bombay Begums - March 8 - Netflix

15. The Married Woman - March 8 - Zee5

Starring Ridhi Dogra, Imaad Shah and Monica Dogra, this series tells the story of a simple woman's self-discovery, beyond society's norms.

16. Invincible - March 26 - Amazon Prime Video

Based on the comic book series of the same name, this animated series follows the journey of Invincible as he discovers his powers, and the truth behind his father's superhero legacy.

17. The Wife - Till Death Do Us Part - March 19 - Zee5

Gurmeet Choudhary and Sayani Dutta star in this horror series about a young couple that move into a new house and encounter a spirit.

18. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 - March 21 - Amazon Prime Video

Created by Nikkhil Advani, this series tells the story of a doctor, nurses, paramedics, and the staff of the hospitals during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.

19. Silence - March 26 - Zee5

Starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, this film follows the mysterious disappearance of a woman, whose corpse is discovered by trekkers a day later.

20. Pagglait - March 26 - Netflix

Sanya Malhotra plays a young widow in this Netflix film, who wants to live free despite society's restrictions.

21. Koi Jaane Naa - March 26

Not much has been revealed about this pyschological thriller apart from the fact that it stars Amyra Dastur and Kunal Kapoor in lead roles.

22. Haathi Mere Saathi - March 26

This film starring Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in prominent roles, has been shot simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. The film will shed light on elephant abuse.

23. Saina - March 26

This Saina Nehwal biopic stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role and will retell the journey of this exceptional player.

24. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar - March 19

This black comedy thriller stars Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles as two people from completely different worlds, yet on the run together.

25. Mumbai Saga - 19 March

Starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover, this action-packed film is set in Mumbai during the 80s & 90s.

26. Time to Dance - March 12

Sooraj Pancholi and Isabelle Kaif play two dancers who will stop at nothing to make their dream come true.

27. Roohi - March 11

Starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma, this horror thriller tells the story of a ghost who abducts brides during their honeymoon.

28. Qubool Hai 2.0 - March 12 - Zee5

After a successful run on television, Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti, come back as Azad and Zoya on Zee5 for a second season.

So much to watch, so little time.