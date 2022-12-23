The new year, new me, season is here! Yeah, we are all geared to step in 2023 with a fresh start and of course a list of new year resolutions ( that happen to break the next day). But it’s always good to reflect on the mistakes of the past year and learn from them. Talking about mistakes, Bollywood didn’t seem to have its best year for obvious reasons. We imagined new year’s resolutions for Bollywood hoping to see some good cinema.

Better VFX chaiye, kyuki Brahmāstra has raised our hopes! Brahmāstra is an apt example of how good VFX can make up for poor dialogues and bad writing. We have more VFX-heavy movies coming up like Adipurush, but if trailers are something we go by, the movie VFX was already trolled.

Mr @omraut please don't release the movie with this kind of graphics. It's worst than ever. Half the #Adhipurush teaser looks very gamish. Please upgrade the graphics multifold. #Adhipurush #Adhipurushteaser #cartoon — vinay sagar (@Vnay_Sagar) October 2, 2022

Okay I am literally confused!

Is #Adipurush an animation film?

Lol Hands down the funniest teaser I have seen in a long time !!

WTF was that VFX bro 😂😂😂🤣

WHAT in THE HELL is this ?#AdipurushMegaTeaserReveal

I am no hater but 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OITB9YTDGp — …… (@Sillyfellow22) October 2, 2022

2. Do actual research instead of just calling a film a ‘factual representation’

So the research started when Manushi Chillar was 6 yrs old, who would have thought !!! 👍 https://t.co/4dTvT3hVw2 — IIIIIIIIIll (@_NairFYI) June 3, 2022

6. Samyukta committed jauhar before the practice was born or maybe she created the practice?



7. Prithviraj killed Ghori several years before he actually died.



8. The Ghurids apparently had Roman style colloseums where they strung people up on crosses and fed them to lions — @Reasonyourself (@Reasonyourself) June 3, 2022

3. Don’t demand respect for films that have flopped.

ADVERTISEMENT Dear sir, I am a big fan of b'wood, but u r eliciting dese words for not watchin' ur movie as if we hv committed some crime. Watching a movie or discarding it, is a public choice, u r talking as if u hv not taken any payment to work in d movie. There r failures,u must accept it. — PRERNA SINGH (@31PRERNA) July 29, 2022

4. Don’t ruin classic sequels if you don’t have anything better to say.

We know Bollywood loves to make sequel films, it’s understood that good films are worth to be recreated. But at the cost of ruining the prequel? Definitely no! Talking about ruining sequels, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was not-so-good and was problematic on many levels. Thanks to Tabu, her character in the film holds the movie till the end.

Tabu saved the movie. It didnt even feel like it was his movie. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1 over 2 anytime anyday https://t.co/QPM6MgFcr9 — Navin Rai (@NkraiRai) June 26, 2022

5. Don’t cast celebs from different generations.

Akshay Kumar's age – 54 yrs.

Manushi Chhillar's age – 24 yrs.

What the hell man…how is this even normalised? 🤯🙄 https://t.co/5886PbGL7O — Coby (@superfunkie) November 15, 2021

6. Don’t use propaganda/social issues to promote films.

It’s good to pick up social issues or even document stories from real life but promoting toxicity out of it is a bad idea. The Kashmir Files is also the latest example of this. We hope Bollywood stops doing that and delivers some not-so-problematic content.

7. Don’t remake or remix a classic song for us.

Like we don’t need sequels for old films unless they have something good to offer. It goes the same for Bollywood songs too. I mean, the biggest nightmare for me would be if they ruined Lucky Ali’s O Sanam for me.

They Gotta Stop Remaking Movies Because Why Is There A Kodak Black Song On All Quiet On The Western Front — Peter🦍🍌 (@PLDroneOperator) December 20, 2022

The essence of any character lies in how authentically it is played and Bollywood has a history of casting big names that are inappropriate for the roles.

Man she isn't even looking half as similar as Jhulan Goswami. Neither in height nor in complexion. Even her Bengali accent is very cringe. https://t.co/TArsrAGWJA — Hriday 🇦🇷 (@Hriday1812) January 6, 2022

9. Don’t romanticize alcoholism in movies.

We have movies like Kabir Singh and Devdas that glorify alcoholism to such an extent that people start idolizing such problematic characters. It further leads to romanticizing toxic relationships and awful lovers, which also sets problematic standards of love in our heads.

Honestly, the new year, new me, seems like bullshit to me because I am happy with the new year, old me vibe. But I do hope we see some good Bollywood films soon.

