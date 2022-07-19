Long before the electronic gadgets, there were crisp newspapers and a cup of hot chai. It was such a common sight, both in real and reel life, that everyone from that era can easily relate to it. In fact, we have seen several prominent characters reading a newspaper in dozens of movies.

Pragyan Mohanty, a social media user, took to his account and posted a compilation of shots from old movies showing how newspapers were seen in our desi cinema from 1963 to 2018.

Newspapers as seen in Hindi films.



Some are defunct, some still going strong. And some, are fictional. A thread.



While some clippings were featured in a few of the prominent international newspapers like The New York Times, others were absolutely fictional like The Crimes Of India.

The tweet, which is a pretty intriguing read, has garnered over 900 likes and 250 retweets. Here are some more tweets that he shared with his followers.

Current in Kalicharan (1976).



The headline is something about New Haven. 😆

In all probability, it’s a student newspaper from the US.



(https://t.co/fhKvlIXk1k)



More international coverage!



'The Crimes of India' अख़बार का दफ़्तर in Mr India (1987)

Dainik Jagran in Zero (2018)



Needless to mention, netizens were quite impressed with his research and this is what they had to say:

Excellent collection !!

Some movies' names triggered nostalgia.

