Our national jiju a.k.a Nick Jonas was spotted stained in colours and drenched from head to toe as he was celebrating his first Holi in his "second home" India.

No, this is not for another quirky Jonas Brothers music video, Nick was attending Isha Ambani Pirmal's Holi bash, 5 days before the actual festival with Bollywood A-listers including Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

Not only that, our national jiju put up a few pre-Holi celebration pictures before celebrating the festival Bollywood style. And I have to say the power couple twinning in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensembles were major goals.

In fact, in one of the fun and colour filled videos he posted, Katrina and Vicky (the internet is contemplating that they're dating) were seen adorably grooving together to some desi dhol beats.

Netizens' reaction to our national jiju playing Holi for the first time as if he's a part of some Bollywood music video is just amazing:

Nick Jiju if you're still thinking about "what a man gotta do" to make his way to a desi girl's heart, this is literally it.