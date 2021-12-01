Remember how Priyanka Chopra joked about showing Nick Jonas what a successful acting career looks like, on the Jonas Brothers roast? Well, that could perhaps be why, Nick is open to the idea of debuting in Bollywood.

Yes, in an interview with Khaleej Times for his upcoming VidCon performance in Abu Dhabi, Nick talked about his love for Bollywood films, and how, he's open to the idea of working in one.

I love Bollywood films - I’ve gotten more familiar in the last couple of years after being with my wife; it’s certainly something that I would be interested in doing. I’ve gotten a lot of friends now in that industry and I think it’s just a phenomenal film industry, the work they do is very inspiring and if the right thing came up, who knows? Maybe I’d jump in!

He also shared that he loves Bollywood music and Indian music, calling it the perfect music to dance to.

It’s the best kind of music to dance to and it’s definitely what we play at our house parties!

Wonder if he's danced on dhol beats yet!

Well, he already has the moves (we all saw the video of Cool), and the charm - and that's as good a point as any to start in Bollywood. Hopefully not as the token foreign villain though!