The pandemic has given birth to creativity as filmmakers resort to shooting on laptops and phone, instead of relying on cameras. Ramesh Sippy's Wakaalat From Home on Amazon Prime Video is a fine example of quarantine series that'll have you ROFL.

Shot completely in lockdown this 10-episode web series stars some of our favourite actors. And the iconic couple from Permanent Roommates, whose chemistry remains the same despite the screen dividing them.

Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh play a couple who are getting a divorce on zoom calls because of the lockdown. The show has it all - a self-obsessed husband accused of cheating, a melodramatic wife who may be gay and two lawyers, played by Kubbra Sait and Gopal Datt, who have never done this before.

Of course, we get to see some technological glitches, a few sneezes that scare everyone shitless and some awkward video call that everyone is guilty of during the lockdown. If you're looking for something fun, sweet and hilarious to watch this week, then this short web series with 15-minute episodes each makes for good company.