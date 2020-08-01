If you have seen Netflix's Raat Akeli Hai, you'd agree that the star cast of the movie is brilliant. With Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shweta Tripathi, Shivani Raghuvanshi and others, the thriller is filled with talent.

But here, we want to talk about the actor who made a mark as a part of this amazing ensemble in possibly the most memorable performance of his career so far.

It's Nishant Dahiya.

Playing the role of Vikram Singh, Nishant creates an impact from his first scene itself. His character is the nephew of Thakur who finds himself in trouble after his uncle's murder.

From that point, the story keeps bringing him back into the narrative in different capacities and he does justice to all of them. In fact, the moments with him and Jatil (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) on the screen are some of the best in the movie.

So, we decided to get to know more about him.

Born in Madhya Pradesh, Nishant travelled across the country due to his father's job in the Army, before the family decided to settle in Delhi.

He got his engineering degree from Kurukshetra University, Haryana, and thereafter entered the world of modelling. He gave an audition for Grasim Mr. India in the year 2006 and was given the title of first runner-up.

From that point on, there was no looking back as he decided to shift to Mumbai and pursue acting.

Nishant started with commercials and that is where he was first spotted by Yash Raj Films. As luck would have it, he soon got an offer for his first movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge in 2011.

His next release came in the year 2014, in the form of Titoo MBA in which he played the role of protagonist Titoo.

After that, it took another 3 years for his next project Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Then, in the year 2018, Nishant featured as Kullu in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath.

And things will hopefully just get better from here as he is set to play the role of Roger Binny in the much awaited '83, which is in post production.

In personal life, Nishant seems to be a private person and often puts pictures with his pets.

And on digging further, we found that he is really close to his nephews and loves hanging out with them.

With Raat Akeli Hai, Nishant has proved that he is an actor to watch out for and we wish him luck for all the future projects.