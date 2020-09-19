Remember how Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson disclosed his new anti-hero avatar as DC's Black Adam a couple of weeks back? Well, looks like he took the role way too seriously in real life.
The actor shared a picture on his Instagram handle which showed a ripped metal gate. Now, Johnson added to the caption that he himself wrenched away the gate, hinges and all with bare hands after a power outage locked him inside.
He added that he only did so because he had to go to work and did not want hundreds of crew members waiting.
How convenient.
Not my finest hour 🤦🏽♂️, but a man’s gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out - but this time it wouldn’t. Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Ripped it completely out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass. My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, “in disbelief and equally scared” as to how I ripped it off 🤣 Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work. And I’m 💯 ready to be BLACK ADAM⚡️💪🏾 #ripgates
He also added how the security team, the gatekeeper and welders were not just in disbelief but also super scared after seeing the gate ripped off.
Netizens had a few comments about this entire episode too.
Well, let's just say, we wouldn't want to be around this guy when he's mad.
Note : Please do not try this stunt at home.