Remember how Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson disclosed his new anti-hero avatar as DC's Black Adam a couple of weeks back? Well, looks like he took the role way too seriously in real life.

The actor shared a picture on his Instagram handle which showed a ripped metal gate. Now, Johnson added to the caption that he himself wrenched away the gate, hinges and all with bare hands after a power outage locked him inside.

He added that he only did so because he had to go to work and did not want hundreds of crew members waiting.

How convenient.

He also added how the security team, the gatekeeper and welders were not just in disbelief but also super scared after seeing the gate ripped off.

Netizens had a few comments about this entire episode too.

Well, let's just say, we wouldn't want to be around this guy when he's mad.

Note : Please do not try this stunt at home.