Tom Cruise's movies have been out of the world. But the statement might literally come true now.

The head of NASA confirmed that the space agency is working with actor Tom Cruise to make a movie on the International Space Station.

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

The news comes after Cruise was said to be working with NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX on an action-adventure feature film to be shot in outer space. It would be the first narrative film to be shot out of this world.

Twitter sure got excited after the news broke out.

This should have been M:I7 or M:I8 😭. Nonetheless.... still over the moon to know this is finally happening. — Adam Khan (@Adam_Khan100) May 4, 2020

I love the stunts, but it seems like Cruise won't stop until he dies making a movie — Mike Dorsey 😷 (@DorseyFilm) May 5, 2020

A nice cover story for his real mission; to do final battle with Galactic Overlord Xenu. — TC Green (@tc_green) May 5, 2020

According to Deadline, the movie is not Mission: Impossible and no studio is in the mix. But the film is in the early stages of liftoff.

Can't wait to see what's in store for us Tom Cruise fans.