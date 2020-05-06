Tom Cruise's movies have been out of the world. But the statement might literally come true now. 

The head of NASA confirmed that the space agency is working with actor Tom Cruise to make a movie on the International Space Station.

The news comes after Cruise was said to be working with NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX on an action-adventure feature film to be shot in outer space. It would be the first narrative film to be shot out of this world.   

Twitter sure got excited after the news broke out. 

According to Deadline, the movie is not Mission: Impossible and no studio is in the mix. But the film is in the early stages of liftoff.

Can't wait to see what's in store for us Tom Cruise fans. 