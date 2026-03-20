The announcement from Meta to stop the use of end-to-end encryption (E2EE) within Instagram DM’s isn’t just about updating their product, it indicates an overhaul in the private communication model which themselves one of the largest social networks globally are based on.

From May 8, 2026; all encrypted DM’s will be removed meaning that Meta will also have access to users’ direct messages.

So what are the implications?

The answer is, yes, Meta will have access to your DMs and the reason for this is more complicated than you may think.

Chalo, ab koi toh humare DMs dekhega…

(Alexa, play khada hoon aaj bhi wahin)

What is Changing and When?

End-to-End encryption was first introduced on Instagram back in 2023 to allow users to manually secure all one-on-one chats. When this function was turned on, only the sender and receiver of the DM could read the message because the encryption key for access to the messages existed solely on the receiver’s and sender’s devices.

Meta has confirmed that this e2ee function will be removed completely as of May 8, 2026. When this occurs, all DMs will revert to regular encryption enabling Meta the ability to access messages content for moderation and system-level processing.

Meta’s advice to users suggests that they should download their encrypted messages and media files while E2EE still exists on Instagram. The removal of this capability indicates that there is no guarantee and that users should not expect that future forms of encrypted data will be available as is for some period of time.

Why Meta is Removing End-to-End Encryption

Officially, Meta states that low usage numbers are the main reason that they are removing this e2ee function from Instagram DMs. According to an official spokesperson, “very few people” used the function and therefore, meta doesn’t find that there is any relevancy that would warrant continued support for this feature.

However, upon further investigation of the current global news events, it is obvious that there are several current sources of pressure that meta is under to remove e2ee from Instagram.

The first source of pressure is global regulations and governors. Law enforcement agencies and governments have long claimed that encryption hampers their ability to put together information from digital platforms about certain types of serious crimes like child exploitation or terrorism, and representatives from entities in the US, UK, and Australia have all codified their reasons for it, saying that access to strong encryption directly determines whether or not these platforms can gather evidence of harmful behaviour.

Moreover, the enforcement and provision of protection and safety is now intrinsically tied to how digital platforms build and design their products. For example, because Instagram is not required to use encryption, they can scan users’ private messages for harmful content, investigate reports of abuse more rapidly, and comply with new and evolving laws that mandate that they proactively monitor content on their platform.

Lastly, there are economic incentivisers that motivate digital platforms against implementing end-to-end encryption in messaging systems. Digital platforms, should they have the ability to do so, would view using user message data as a means to build greater advertising revenue through providing a more tailored experience to users and effectively developing their artificial intelligence systems. Despite Meta never stating that they have a plan to execute this type of strategy, analysts maintain this serves as an extremely strong economic incentive for implementing messages not having E2EE.

In closing, the very real crux of the discussion revolves around our movement away from Private Messaging and to Moderated Messaging, and so to speak, communication.

What it really means:

• Meta can now automate analysing message content

• The platform can now also scan messages for policy breaches or harmful activity

• More so than before, the service provider now has some access to the actual conversations taking place on the platform.

As a result, Instagram DM’s have now shifted from a medium of private communication to a medium of messaging that is under the governance of the platform that operates Instagram.

What This Means For End Users?

For the average user, the effects of this will likely be both subtle and significant, depending on if you even care or not .

To start with, privacy expectations will need to change. Conversations on Instagram will no longer be considered private, as they will expose the conversations that took place with their service provider. This doesn’t mean that conversations will be subject to individual human monitoring, but it does mean that algorithms will be able to analyse the message content to determine whether they should be moderated/regulated for community enforcement or be used to enhance features.

Secondly, users will likely experience a higher sense of protection on Instagram as the platform will have better capabilities to identify and eliminate scams, harassment and illegal activity. Consequently, this should lead to faster processing times for addressing harmful behaviour, creating a safer digital environment.

Third, it could also change user behaviour, as users who use Instagram for private/confidential conversations may decide to move to platforms that have E2EE as their default method of communication, like WhatsApp, Signal, etc. In fact, Meta itself has indicated that they’d encourage users to move to WhatsApp if they wish to keep their conversations private.

Fourth, this change will have significant implications for data usage going forward. With the absence of encryption, the data collected from your messages will be instantly available for improving Meta’s algorithms, personalising your Deezer playlists, and possibly supporting AI training. While it may not happen immediately, it’s undoubtedly going to have a negative long-term effect on data usage in the future.

What This Means Specifically For Indian Users

Instagram has one of the largest user bases in the world in India, with a wide variety of usage and behaviours among their user base.

Zuckerberg bhai has me and my berozgaar mitron to thank for this!

The removal of E2EE will therefore create unique conditions for users in India.

Users in India will now have less privacy in a platform that they have used to both socially engage and communicate, because bed rotting also gets boring after a point.

The point remains that many users consider Instagram a substitute for personal messaging. This change will disrupt many of those assumptions.

At the same time, this aligns with a better regulatory point in India that places accountability and transparency at the forefront of digital platforms in India. While it does not legally mandate this to occur, it does illustrate the worldwide push for digital platforms to be accountable, and that is something India is also pursuing.

For professionals, journalists and activists, the removal of E2EE presents more consequential consequences, as there will be little way that they will want to use Instagram as a platform to share sensitive information, prompting these professionals to look to more encrypted platforms (like WhatsApp).

For the general user, it is likely that this change will go unnoticed in day-to-day usage unless they are directly affected by privacy concerns or are using Instagram for sensitive data. Regardless, it will be important for users to fundamentally understand that the content of their conversations is now available to others outside their DM’s.

So, Can Meta Read Your Messages Now?

Technically, yes, but don’t panic just yet.

Meta can have access to your messages; however, context is too critical here.

Prior to the date, Meta would not have had any access to your messages if you had E2EE set. Post the termination of E2EE, the ability for Meta’s systems and algorithms to analyse and moderate message content is now available.

Yes, now you can panic 🙂

This does not imply that any employee is reading every single one of your conversations; however, it has also changed the way that your messages are only visible to you and the person you are communicating with.

But now, even if they don’t read your messages, someone will!

Wink wink, we guess 😉