If you don’t have any plans for this mid-week holiday (come on, we know you don’t, dry day, not a long weekend, we know you would be home) then we have the perfect rom-com recommendation for you to binge while snuggling in your couch. So get your drinks (non-alcoholic if you didn’t stock up) and tune into Netflix for the sweetest rom-com to come out in recent times. Nobody Wants This revolves around Joanne, an outspoken sex and dating podcast host, and Noah, an adorable rabbi who recently broke up with his girlfriend.
Two recently single people meet, worlds clash and sparks flow- the comforting plot with hilarious interactions amidst the two unexpectedly falling in love. with a star cast of Adam Brody as Noah and Kristen Bell as Joanne, the internet has already fallen head over heels for this duo. While the netizens can’t stop talking about the show on social media, we compiled some of the tweets that would compel you to put it on your watchlist today (pay us Netflix, okay you have made a good show, let this pass).
Apparently, everybody wants this.