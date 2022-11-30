FIFA World Cup, an international association football tournament, welcomes millions of audiences once in four years. Needless to mention, it’s a big deal to perform and be praised in front of thousands and millions of people. Nora Fatehi, who performed at the FIFA Fan Fest earlier this week, was seen dancing in excitement as her song Light The Sky, which is the official FIFA World Cup theme, was played in the stadium during a game.

The actor took to her social media page and expressed her feelings with a heartfelt caption.

“It’s milestones like this that make the journey so worth it. I always envisioned moments like this. Believe in yourself guys, and never let anybody tell you that you can’t. Your dreams are never too big. Many laughed at me at the start but we are out here. And, this is just the beginning.”

Here’s how netizens reacted to her post:

You can see the entire post here:

You go, girl!