Nostradamus and his forecasts have been renowned in the world due to their accuracy and amusing nature. Even centuries after his death, the French seer is known for his predictions of the future, many of which are believed to be true.

Nostradamus is a 16th-century philosopher, astrologer, physician, and author of Les Prophéties which is a collection of 942 poems known as quatrains. These quatrains are cryptic and ambiguous in nature, leading to a constant debate among people regarding their rationality. Some argue that the predictions are very vague, general, and mostly related to calamities, causing them to easily associate with events that tend to happen regularly.

Past Predictions Of Nostradamus That Proved Right

However, there are some who believe that Nostradamus and his prophecies have successfully predicted major events throughout history. His predictions include the rise of Adolf Hitler, where he stated, “From the depths of the West of Europe, A young child will be born of poor people, He who by his tongue will seduce a great troop; His fame will increase towards the realm of the East.” Hitler was also born to poor parents in the West Of Europe and was infamous for his oratory skills that led to a genocide that one can never forget. Nostradamus also predicted the 9/11 attacks and his words were, “The sky will burn at forty-five degrees. Fire approaches the great new city. By fire, he will destroy their city, A cold and cruel heart, blood will pour. Mercy to none.” Along with these, he is also known to forecast The Great Fire Of London, JFK’s assassination, Louis Pasteur’s discovery of pasteurization, and the atomic bombing of 1945.

Open to interpretation, his writings also wrote about a disaster worldwide, – “so high will the bushel of wheat rise / That man will be eating his fellow man”, which people think might be an indication of the COVID-19 pandemic.

How Many Of Predictions Were True In 2024?

In his quatrains, Nostradamus also wrote about the course of events that might take in 2024. While the year is at its end, some of these prophecies have almost come true. Have a look at what are his predictions for the year.

A Turbulence In The Royal Family Awaiting?

Nostradamus predicted that the ‘King of the Isles’, the one who had a controversial divorce would be “driven out by force” and would be replaced by “one who will have no mark of a king”. A lot of believers point it to Charles III, the king of the United Kingdom, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment and faced criticism for his second marriage with Camilla, especially after taking over the throne. The philosopher is also known to predict the death of Queen Elizabeth in 2022. While King’s bad health is a significant concern, the prophecy is less likely to be true. But who knows?

A Climate Calamity And A Great Famine

The Planet Earth is certainly undergoing a drastic climate change, which is not something new. From enormous wildfires to floods all around the world, Nostradamus has likely made a warning of what might come next. “The dry earth will grow more parched, and there will be great floods”, is a truth in itself. If this continues, there is a likely catastrophe on the only planet that sustains humans, eradicating them the way they did to other species.

A Naval Battle With China

Nostradamus goes on to predict, what experts believe is a major confrontation with China. He writes in one of his quatrains that “Red adversary will become pale with fear / Putting the great Ocean in dread” and there is a chance of a ‘combat and naval battle’. Experts believe that the Red adversary points out China and the Great Ocean as the Indian Ocean. With the conclusion of the BRICS recently, is there a chance that world leaders might try to confront China about its stances?

What Did Nostradamus Predict For 2025?

In his future predictions for 2025, Nostradamus predicts that there is a possibility of the Ukraine war coming to an end, as his words state, “Through long war all the army exhausted, so that they do not find money for the soldiers; instead of gold or silver, they will come to coin leather, Gallic brass, and the crescent sign of the Moon.” In this uncertain quatrain, he points out that the long exhaustion might be the reason for the end of the war.

He also predicts events of conflict and disaster for Europe, which might experience ‘cruel wars’ and ‘ancient plague’. He similarly made a looming prediction for the ‘Graden of the world’, the Amazon Rainforest, and a ‘new city’ near it, Brazil, which might be a victim of volcano eruptions and flooding.

The quatrains are open to interpretation and can be used for multiple incidents. These were written centuries back, with abstruse meaning. If you stare long enough at them, you are more likely to believe them. But it is still fun to know these, and one might possibly wonder if these philosophers had any sixth sense.