The Ramayana trailer hadn’t even completed 24 hours on the internet before social media did what social media does best; pause, zoom, screenshot and overanalyze freakin literally everything.

When Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: The Introduction finally dropped at 4:15 AM during Brahma Muhurat on July 30, the release itself was part of the magic and the charm. The makers intentionally chose one of the most auspicious times in Hindu tradition, with the launch also coinciding with the holy month of Shravan, making it feel more like an event. After months of delays, Comic-Con reveals and sky-high expectations, audiences finally got their first proper glimpse into what’s easily one of the most ambitious Indian films ever mounted.

And frankly babes, the trailer wastes zero time. It opens with Ravana marching towards a fortified kingdom, declaring the beginning of “Ravana Raj,” before cutting between Ayodhya’s grandeur, Ram and Sita’s exile, glimpses of Panchavati, the golden city of Lanka, divine celestial imagery and massive battle sequences that tease the war to come. Ranbir Kapoor appears as a restrained Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as a towering Ravana, while Sunny Deol’s Hanuman is noticeably kept out of the trailer, almost certainly to save the biggest reveal for the film itself.

Trust me, it was the biggest twist after the “Where is Sharvari” debacle.

Reddit did what Reddit always does

Within minutes, Reddit had transformed into one giant review board.

Some users called it the mythological epic Indian cinema has been waiting for, praising the film’s scale, Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman’s score and Yash’s commanding screen presence. Others weren’t completely sold, questioning everything from the VFX and dialogue delivery to costume choices, Kaikeyi’s styling and even whether the trailer captured the emotional soul of the epic. There were memes, there were frame-by-frame analyses and, naturally, there were people confidently acting like they’d personally consulted Valmiki before hitting “Post.”

But just when everyone thought the VFX discourse had peaked, the internet unlocked a brand-new quest.

The jewellery is now the main character

Historian Dr. Ruchika Sharma has now sparked a garma-garam debate after sharing a detailed thread questioning the historical accuracy of the jewellery and costume design seen in the trailer.

Among her observations, she wrote:

“The jewellery shown on Sita is from a much later period. Archaeological evidence from the era associated with the Ramayana suggests much simpler bead necklaces and ornaments made with gold, lapis lazuli and turquoise.”

She also argued that Sita’s kundan choker doesn’t belong to the period the epic is generally associated with, explaining that while gemstone-setting techniques existed earlier, the elaborate kundan style flourished much later.

Ruchika Sharma further pointed out that Rama’s filigree bracelet appears historically misplaced, saying filigree craftsmanship became widespread centuries later. She also questioned the heavily embellished kinari borders on Sita’s veil, noting that such decorative trims are commonly associated with Mughal-era fashion and are often linked to Empress Nur Jahan.

When one user defended the film by saying filmmakers should be allowed creative liberty, Sharma responded that historically accurate jewellery wouldn’t have looked any less beautiful.

“Jewellery inspired by the archaeological record would have been equally stunning. It was an opportunity to showcase ancient Indian craftsmanship.”

History vs. cinematic liberty? The internet is split… again

Expectedly, social media has now divided itself into two camps.

One side believes that when you’re adapting one of India’s most revered epics on a reported mega budget, details like costume design deserve the same level of research as the VFX. The other argues that Ramayana is ultimately a cinematic adaptation, not a museum exhibit, and creative liberties are part of filmmaking.

One thing, though, is becoming…hmph…quite clear. The Ramayana trailer isn’t just being watched, it’s being examined like a semester-end assignment. Probably more!

Yesterday it was the VFX. Today it’s the jewellery. By tomorrow? The internet will probably be measuring the width of Ravana’s crown with a ruler. That’s just how blockbuster discourse works now.

Toodlesss.