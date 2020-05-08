It's a given that most of us would love to see an Indian version of Money Heist. And now, even the director of the show, Alex Rodrigo, has shared his choices for an Indian starcast.

In an interview with Behindwoods, Money Heist's director Alex Rodrigo revealed who he thought could play the central characters in the Indian version of the show.

Alex discussed what it was like to work on the script, as the shooting was taking place and what went behind building characters like the Professor and Berlin.

Alex then shared that his first choice to play the Professor was Ayushmann Khurrana, but after seeing the photos of the other actors, he thought Vijay Thalapathy would ace the Professor's role.

He also added that Shah Rukh Khan would be the ideal pick for Berlin, Ranveer Singh could play Denver, and Ajith Kumar could play Bogota.

He also sang the song Bella Ciao for the interview. You can watch the complete interview here:

All images are screenshots from the video, unless specified otherwise.