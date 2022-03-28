This year, the Oscars, as one of the most important platforms for honouring great film, was used to talk about pressing issues. The 2022 Academy Awards was opened by three notable actors, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes, who didn't even bother to hold back.

The Academy engaged a host to carry out the event after four years. And they utilised the opportunity to speak out on a variety of issues, from sexism to Florida's anti-gay bill.

Amy Schumer kicked off the awards show by mocking the pay disparity that exists in the entertainment industry. The actor remarked that hiring three female actors as hosts is "cheaper" than getting just one male actor.

And even social media users didn't hold back from praising the hosts for the dig.

Meanwhile, Schumer, the co-host and comedian, took shots at Leonardo DiCaprio's infamous habit of dating considerably younger women.

“I mean, Leonardo DiCaprio—what can I even say about him? He’s done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends,” the actor stated.

DiCaprio, who was not in attendance at the star-studded event, has been dating 24-year-old model Camila Morrone since 2017. The 47-year-old actor has typically dated women in their twenties before dating Morrone.

Evidently, Twitter thoroughly enjoyed the jibe, and here's how users reacted to it.

Wanda Sykes, who came out as a lesbian in 2008, closed the opening monologue by slamming Florida politicians for attempting to pass the "don't mention gay" bill.

Well, we’re gonna have a great night tonight. And for you people in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night.

- Wanda Sykes at Oscars

This remark came just a few weeks after the Florida state legislature enacted a bill officially called the Parental Rights in Education bill. The Florida state legislature recently enacted legislation banning certain types of LGBTQ-related classroom instruction. It's been branded as a "Don't Say Gay" bill by critics, and it's part of a wave of anti-LGBTQ censorship legislation sweeping the country.

On the other hand, CODA bagged the Best Picture award, Will Smith lifted the Best Actor trophy for his film King Richard, and Jessica Chastain received the Best Actress awards for The Eyes of Tammy Faye at the 94th Academy Awards.