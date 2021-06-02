Loved Dark but don't know what to watch next? Well, we've made a list of German shows that you shouldn't miss. From thrillers to dramas, there is something for everyone.

1. Perfume

Inspired by a novel of the same name by Patrick Süskind and the 2006 film Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, this show follows a series of murders that take place, where the victims have been mutilated. The cops suspect a group of former boarding school students who experimented with human scents when they were younger. Warning, this one is not for the weak hearted.





Watch it on Netflix.

2. How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

Based on a true story, this show follows a 17-year-old boy who starts selling ecstasy online and learns the consequences of drug trafficking.





Watch it on Netflix.



3. Freud

This breath-of-fresh-air period crime series re-imagines the life of a young Sigmund Freud in 1886 and is set in Vienna.





Watch it on Netflix.



4. Holiday Secrets

With just 3 episodes, this series revolves around the emotional crisis of three generations of women as they reunite after ages.





Watch it on Netflix.



5. Criminal: Germany

This police procedural anthology series has 3 episodes that'll keep you on the edge of your seat.





Watch it on Netflix.

6. Babylon Berlin

This neo-noir series is set in Berlin in 1929, during the latter years of the Weimar Republic and follows the journey of a police inspector. With a flapper influence that you'd love, this series has 3 seasons and makes for great watch.

7. Deutschland 89

This spy shows follows an agent of East Germany after the Fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. A sequel to the 2015 series Deutschland 83, and 2018 series Deutschland 86, this trilogy drama is an intriguing watch.





Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

8. Dogs Of Berlin

In this 2018 crime drama, two cops investigate the murder of a famous Turkish-German soccer player, but one of them has underworld connects that could jeopardise it.





Watch it on Netflix.



9. Biohackers

This thriller follows a young medical student who is undercover to investigate the cause of her brother's death.





Watch it on Netflix.

Looks like your weekend watch-list is sorted!