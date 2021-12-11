Anushka Sharma, like many others, took to Instagram to wish the newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Along with a congratulatory note, she also revealed that her contemporaries will be her new neighbours now.

“Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds,” she wrote.

For some reason, the fact that these Bollywood celebrities are going to live next to each other has left us amused.

However, there are many other Bollywood biggies who reside in the same area. Scroll down to find out who else are neighbours.





Akshay Kumar himself revealed that Hrithik Roshan resides in the same building as him. Both actors have taken residence in Mumbai's posh Juhu area. Akshay owns a sea-facing apartment on Shanti Road whereas Hrithik’s mansion is spread across a combined 38000 sq ft. During the Janta curfew last year, the actors were seen alongside their other neighbour, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala.





Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, who will share the screen in upcoming film Runway 34, also live in Juhu. The co-stars reside in the same upscale neighbourhood just a few blocks apart. As per reports, Devgn purchased a sprawling bungalow estimated to be worth ₹60 crore.

Besides them, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Dharmendra-Hema Malini also live around the North South road 10 JVPD scheme.







According to Times Now, the leading actors, the three Khans of Bollywood, reside in the Bandra area. Shah Rukh Khan, as everyone knows, stays with his family in his famous bungalow, Mannat. Salman’s house at the Galaxy Apartment is located a few minutes away from Shahrukh’s place.

A few years back, Salman Khan, who often goes on cycling trips around the city, posted a clip of him cycling past SRK’s residence. Much to our surprise, he yelled Shah Rukh's name outside Mannat as he went.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan lives with his family in a luxurious apartment in Pali Hill.

Aside from them, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, also stay in the same vicinity but on the other side of Bandra.

The only thing better than living in a plush neighbourhood is living next-door to another celeb, or is it?