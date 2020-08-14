Sadak 2's trailer is quickly climbing up the charts as the most disliked trailer on YouTube. Wonder what other videos have gotten this much hate? Here is a list of the 12 of the most disliked videos of all time.

1. YouTube Rewind 2018: Everyone Controls Rewind

This 2018 YouTube video has 18.19 Million dislikes and a dislike rate of 86.34%.

2. Baby

This video from 2010 of the famous Justin Bieber song featuring Ludacris has 11.58 Million dislikes, and a dislike rate of 44.72%.

3. YouTube Rewind 2019: For the Record

With 9.10 Million dislikes, this YouTube video has a dislike rate of 72.69%.

4. Sadak 2 Trailer

The most recent addition to this list, the trailer of this 2020 film has 8.90 Million dislikes and the highest dislike rate of 94.88%.

5. Baby Shark Dance

This catchy song has 8.89 Million dislikes and a 31.32% dislike rate on YouTube.

6. Учим цвета Разноцветные яйца на ферме Развивающий мультик для детей (translated from Russian: Learn colors. Colorful eggs on the farm. Educational cartoon for children)

This creepy Russian cartoon used to teach kids colours has 6.97 Million dislikes and a dislike percentage of 39.92%.

7. Johny Johny Yes Papa

This nursery rhyme for kids uploaded by LooLoo Kids posted in 2016 has 6.60 Million dislikes and a dislike percentage of 40.03%.

8. It's Everyday Bro

This Jake Paul music video featuring Team 10 from 2017 has 4.92 Million dislikes and a dislike percentage of 62.07%.

9. Can this video get 1 million dislikes?

This PewDiePie video about getting dislikes overachieved with 4.89 Million dislikes and a dislike percentage of 93.78%.

10. Flores

This Brazilian song by Vitão and Luísa Sonza has 4.85 Million dislikes and a dislike percentage of 68.98.

11. Despacito

With 4.65 Million dislikes, the original version of this song by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee has a dislike percentage of 10.62%.

12. Bath Song

This nursery rhymes by Cocomelon - Nursery Rhymes, has 4.05 Million with a 39.77% dislike rate.

Have you seen them all?