"I Stand With Farmers" read the Indo-Canadian artist's mask. Lilly Singh, the woman who created a stir with her latest Grammys appearance, doesn't hold back from standing for what she believes in. Her stance on the Farmers' protests in India has been clear from the get go, her tweets in support of them and now, her famous mask, fine examples of how seriously she takes the causes she is behind.

This, however, isn't the first time she has support a social cause and used her voice for the greater good. From raising awareness about mental health, to body shaming and Bollywood's stereotypes, Lilly has never shied away.

1. In her 2019 video, “If Bollywood Songs Were Rap” she took a dig at Bollywood's stereotypes about women, mental health and the lack of consent.

She took all the classics and turned them around, speaking our mind.

2. She has always called out un'fair' body standards, no matter who the brands behind them are.

On her show A Little Late with Lilly Singh, she called out brands like Gucci, H&M and even FitBit for racist and body-shaming imagery. “It blows my mind how many major corporations are completely clueless,” she said. “From racism to fat-shaming, you’d think all these brands were running for president!”

3. She has publicly spoken about her depression

Lilly has openly discussed how her struggle with depression made her want to start her YouTube channel. "I think for the first time I asked myself — ‘What makes you happy? What do you want to do?’ And the answer was: ‘Entertaining people makes me really happy.’ ‘What am I doing right now that involves that? I am making YouTube videos. So let’s put all my effort into that and see where it goes." she told The Hindu.

4. She pointed out how social media can impact ones mental health

In 2018, Lilly posted a video saying she'll be taking a detox from social media because she needs to give her mental health priority. Showing us, that even the ones who seem the happiest on-screen have a lot going on behind it.

5. Lilly Singh hosted SlutWalk in 2017, against slut-shaming, fat-shaming, bigotry and racism.

Lilly hosted socialite and activist Amber Rose's annual SlutWalk in Downtown Los Angeles, where people reclaimed the word and held up signs for the different causes they believe in.

I had a blast hosting #SlutWalk yesterday for @DaRealAmberRose! So many empowered people. I LOVE IT.https://t.co/ALQROc5b3C — Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) October 2, 2017

6. She partnered with the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics organising committee to create one of many emblems for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The bisexual celeb was one of the many celebrities who worked on the logos for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Lilly's "A" in the logo represents pride and her support for the LGBTQ+ community.

7. In 2021, Lilly announced that she will be creating her animated musical short film, Lilly Singh's Proud Princess.

She would be partnering with children's media company PocketWatch, to make this, centred around the theme of LGBTQ pride.

8. Lilly has expressed her support for the George Floyd protests, and has attended one herself in Los Angeles.

She tweeted and shared several posts on Instagram in support of the protests.

9. In 2017, Lilly Singh became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, to advocate for children's rights.

She also travelled to South Africa to meet children who are speaking out on classroom violence and bullying. This was a part of UNICEF's work to end violence in schools.

10. Her campaign 'GirlLove' changed the way women spoke about other women on the internet.

In 2015, she led a campaign called 'GirlLove', promoting girls to end girl-on-girl bullying. Her YouTube video went viral and she gave all the money the video generated to the Malala Fund to help send girls to school

11. Before wearing a mask for the Farmers', Lilly wore a mask for Breonna Taylor in 2020.

She wore this mask to the Billboard Music Awards in 2020 to get people to talk about the death of Breonna.

She is indeed, Superwoman.