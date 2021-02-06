Whether it's the high London society parties or everything about the cast, everyone is obsessed with Netflix's new show Bridgerton.  

So, we went a little extra mile and snooped around. Turns out the actors were so good that they had us fooled into believing they were the same age as their reel life characters. So, here are the real ages of the Bridgerton cast : 

1. Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton 

In Bridgerton, Daphne is 21-years-old when she makes her debut in high society. 

However, Dynevor is 25-years-old

Source: Instagram

2. Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset

The Duke of Hastings is 29-years-old on the show.   

Source: Simom

But Page in real life is just 2 years older. He is 31. 

Source: Instagram

3. Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Eloise, Daphne's younger sister was 17-years-old on the show.  

Source: IG

However, Claudia is actually 31-years-old and plays a teenager on the show. 

Source: IG

4. Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

The eldest Bridgerton son is 30-years-old on the show.  

Source: Collider

Bailey, on the other hand is just two years older. He is 32. 

Source: Popbuzz

5. Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington 

Featherington is an awkward and relatable 17-year-old on the series.  

Source: Hear Stapps

Coughlan in reality is 34-years-old. 

6. Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton 

The third eldest Bridgerton brother is a 22-year-old on the series.     

Source: Twitter

In real life, Newton is almost the same age as his character. He is 23. 

Source: Wiki

7. Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson

Marina's age isn't specified in the book. But, on the show, she was as old as Daphne i.e. 21-years-old.   

Source: Stackpath

Barker is 24-years-old in real life. 

Source: Biographied

8. Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton 

The second oldest Bridgerton brother was more liberal than the rest. He is 27-years-old on the series.   

Source: US Magazine

Thomson is the same age as his reel life elder brother. He is 32-years-old. 

Source: No cookie

9. Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton 

The matriarch of the Bridgerton family is 47-years-old on the series.  

Source: Refinery29

In reality, Gemmel is 54-years-old. 

Source: Indie wire

10. Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

The British high society queen is 69-years-old on the show.  

Source: Insider

However, Rosheuvel is much younger than her reel life character. She is only 49-years-old. 

Source: Nicki Swift

Which character's age surprised you? 