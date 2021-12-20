Some songs are as fresh as a morning mist. Just like the early dewdrop rests in the leaf, the rhythm crawls in the places of heart where the seeds of love are sown.

One such song is 'Aye Udi Udi Udi' from Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukherji starrer Saathiya.

When Gulzar's lyrics are drenched in pure romance, enriched with the divine music of A.R Rehman and wrapped in the soulful voice of Adnan Sami, we know it's a song that will symbolise love for decades to come.

When you're soaked in the opening line 'Halkii Aye Halkii Kal Raat Jo Shabnam Girii' you can't help but smile foolishly as you imagine that 'someone' you crave to live the song with.

Contrary to our overblown idea of love, this song isn't about grand gestures. Perhaps, that's what makes it even more beautiful.

The simplicity of this song lies in its settings. The magic of sharing life with the one you love makes even ordinary places special, be it a kitchen or a balcony.

Is it truly love if you're not being your most insane self in front of your partner?

'Aye Udi Udi Udi' shows us how comfort is the most precious thing to ask for in a relationship. Very underrated yet absolutely essential.

Big props to Rani Mukherji and Vivek Oberoi for their stunning yet playful chemistry, which makes it as appealing to gaze at as it is to listen to.

What more to talk about a song that fills us with all the sensations in barely 4 minutes. So I'll just leave you with this.

All images are sourced for the YouTube video unless mentioned otherwise.