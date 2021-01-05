Who doesn't love movies that have dogs? Over the years we've fallen in love and more often than ever cried over these cute little furry animals. Here are some of our favourites dog characters from movies that we still think about:

1. Hachi from 'Hachiko: A Dog's Tale'

This adaptation of the 1987 Japanese film Hachikō Monogatari, had the cutest Akita who taught us the true meaning of friendship, love and loyalty.

2. Marley from 'Marley & Me'

Marley was the naughty Labrador who won hearts at first sight. His loveable and fun-loving nature made us want to adopt a dog right away.

3. Dug from 'UP'

"My name is Dug. I have just met you, and I love you." With just one line, this fluffy, hyper, talking dog had our hearts in the palm of his hand.

4. Tuffy from 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!'

This cute little fur-ball singlehandedly saved the entire movie and had more common sense than all the humans put together. Also, he seems so cuddly.

5. Bolt from 'Bolt'

This White Shepherd puppy who thought he had superpowers for real made our hearts melt with his perseverance to be good.

6. Einstein from 'Back To The Future'

This sheepdog was the doctor's companion right from his first time travel experiment. What wouldn't we give to have a doggo as loyal as him around.

7. Pitbull in 'John Wick'

After John Wick saved him from being euthanised at the end of the first movie, this unnamed Pitbull became a crowd favourite. In real life, this female dog is called 'Cha Cha' and likes starting fights with horses.

8. Samantha in 'I Am Legend'

One of the survivors of the Krippin Virus, this furry German Shepherd was the perfect companion and best friend.

9. Lady and the Tramp in 'Lady and the Tramp'

This love story between a cocker spaniel and a stray schnauzer was what we didn't know we needed. Whichever version we watch, we can agree that they are always adorable.

10. Scooby-Doo in 'Scooby-Doo'

Scooby was our childhood best friend and we loved going around solving mysteries with this sloppy Great Dane, whether it was in the TV shows, comics or in the movies.

11. Bruiser in 'Legally Blonde'

This impeccably dressed in pink Chihuahua was the main attraction in the second part of the film when he inspired Elle to start an animal rights campaign. Apart from being Elle Woods' constant companion, he also starred in a string of Taco Bell commercials before he sadly passed away in 2016.

12. Every single dog from 'A Dog's Purpose'

We dare you to make it past this movie about a dog reincarnating again and again, without falling in love and sobbing your eyes out. No other dog movie has ever made us feel this way.

13. Benji from 'Benji'

This adorable albeit gruff mutt was the star of this movie. He save his two human best friends with courage that has us in awe.

14. Every Dalmatian from '101 Dalmatians'

This movie made Dalmatians all the rage and we fell in love with these 101 black and white dotted doggos. Doesn't matter if it's the 1961 original animated one or the 1996 live action adaptation, we loved them both.

15. Frank from 'Men In Black'

This pug in a tux was equal parts strange and adorable. He definitely made a mark with his witty conversations.

16. Entertainment from 'Entertainment'

While we don't have much to say about the movie, the golden gorgeous lab was absolutely adorable.

17. Bhidu from 'Chillar Party'

This kids movie about a group of children trying to keep a stray dog in their society made our heart melt. Especially when we looked into those puppy eyes.

Which dog was your favourite?