If you're a DC fan, moreover a Batman fan, then you'd be well aware of all those actors who have portrayed the iconic Batman role throughout the years!

But looks like an actor who played this epic role might be reprising it again.

That's right! Michael Keaton, who starred as Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton's Batman films in 1989 and 1992 is in talks to reprise the character for Warner Bro's. DC movie, The Flash.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the role being envisioned for the veteran actor is something like the role played by Samuel Jackson as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It might be something of a mentor or guide or even a string-puller.

It was also revealed that if Keaton reprises his role of Batman in the upcoming film, he wouldn't just return for Flash but "possibly for several other DC-oriented film projects."

Twitter got excited after getting to know about this.

This is the best news I’ve heard all year — 💥Blex ⛓ (@BarterBlex) June 22, 2020

LETS GOOOOOOO — Beckett Papa (@BeckettPapa) June 22, 2020

@MichaelKeaton back as #Batman? If it's just a dream, please don't wake me up! — Fede (@Rico3Carte) June 23, 2020

