OG box office collection day 5 is literally everyone’s group chat topic right now, and honestly, same! You know that moment when your party energy dips a bit after the first song, but someone orders fries and it’s back ON? That’s OG at the box office. Even after a classic Monday slump, Pawan Kalyan’s swagger is still pulling numbers, fam. Between record roars, Mega-family sightings, and meme-worthy fan hype, this one feels like early Sankranti.

1) The One About The Money Shot

Yeh OG hai, momentum ka jugaad toh karega hi! After an absolutely bonkers start, think around ₹154 crore worldwide on day 1, trade reports say OG is cruising towards the ₹150 crore landmark by its fifth day. Sure, the momentum dipped after day 1, but the actions are still bringing in steady cash, keeping the box office snack counter busy. Day 2 saw India net at about ₹19.6 crore (steep drop, but not a flop), and by day 2, the global collection had already crossed ₹100 crore. Keep in mind: these are early estimates, and epic numbers have a way of rising.

Image courtesy Pinterest

2) North America Went Full ‘Mega’

Twitter ne bola, “first day, first show, first flex!” OG became the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 in North America on PREMIERE DAY ALONE. The overseas haul wasn’t just a side show; in fact, it added a major chunk to that jaw-dropping global opening. Long story short: the diaspora’s FOMO-fueled energy is real, and it’s contagious.

Image courtesy Times of India

3) Ram Charan At The Screening = Mega Multiplier

When Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi showed up together to cheer for Pawan Kalyan at a special OG screening, fans basically lost it. Clips of the Mega family vibing together? Total viral gold. Social media called this the “festival for fans”; if only all family movie nights had this much star power.

Image courtesy TeluguBulletin

4) The Reality Check: Dips, Then Discipline

Numbers dipped, lekin fan energy ne U-turn maar liya. After that wild record-setting Friday, OG’s day 2 India net fell to about ₹19–20 crore. But word-of-mouth stans in Telugu states kept weekend shows buzzing, with less punch in Tamil and Hindi versions. So, while the national average did wobble, OG’s Telugu heartland discipline brought those post-fest dips under control.

5) Meme Fuel & Theatre Frenzy

Hype = yes, screen-slashing = bilkul no! The OG mania went so hard that reports say a fan actually damaged a theatre screen during a show, reminder: celebrate with popcorn, not property damage. Meanwhile, online trade voices wouldn’t stop calling this the “biggest Indian opening of 2025” (thanks to that ₹154 crore day 1), and desi Twitter flooded the timeline with memes, fan edits, and desk-to-dance floor transitions.

OG racing towards ₹150 crore with the Mega fam cheering feels exactly like a cinematic comeback story! Yes, figures might shift as final tallies drop, but one thing is constant: the vibe is the real blockbuster. So, kya lagta hai, re-watch, ya chill karo until OTT?