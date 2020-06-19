If you were an early 2000's Disney Channel buff, then That's So Raven would possibly be in your top 3 favourites shows of all times (it's still one of ours).

But the show's main protagonist Raven, the quirky psychic teenager was loved by everyone. And guess what? Raven Baxter AKA Raven Symone is finally married now with her girlfriend Miranda Maday.

The actor shared this spectacular news on her Instagram account with a heartwarming post about her better half. She wrote how she married a woman 'who understands her from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack'.

Aww!

Following her post, Maday posted a small video of them going for their first kiss as a married couple.

Raven shared her joy with the world by posting some more pics from her intimate backyard wedding and thanked everyone for the love.

Symone was a big part of a 90s' kid's childhood. She was a legacy. Seeing her being this happy fills our heart.