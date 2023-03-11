The debate around nepotism is a grey area to contemplate. It exists literally everywhere. But for some reason, people only like to prod over Bollywood case studies, given actors lead a very public life. While it’s only natural for parents to go out of their way for their kids, what becomes insensitive is when their kids do not acknowledge how their privilege helped them at the very onset of their careers. Take this old conversation between Rajkummar Rao and Sonam Kapoor, for instance.

In their conversation, the actress failed to recognise how her privilege had a phenomenal role to play right at the beginning of her career. If not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the actress had access to multiple other directors, her ‘uncles and aunties’ as she mentioned, who could give her first, second, third, and more chances, despite audience perception. But it’s not the same for outsiders. And yes, nepotism exists everywhere, but it becomes insensitive when people with privilege dismiss it.

A snippet of the interview has re-surfaced online again, and people are unimpressed.

Take a look at this clip shared by @hoopoe_is_here.

rajkumar rao should also get an award for being made to have this converstion😂 pic.twitter.com/9YPiFPGfrf — adrak wali chai (@hoopoe_is_here) March 10, 2023

This is ooooooold .. neither of them even look like this anymore. Perhaps her views have changed. Some of the privileged were not used to accepting their privilege & found ways to showcase some kind of merit based selection … dumb idea. Best accept the privilege. We all have our… https://t.co/bI8KrGZvOe — "SuperGullu" (@gulshandevaiah) March 11, 2023

oh dear lord😭 he's so patiently listening too i would've had a break down and have her listen to what she's saying 😭 https://t.co/aaYgLpFJrW — Indrani Chakraborty (@itisindrani) March 11, 2023

These bollywood star kids are so entitled n spoiled my god. You had the difficult task to choose which directors you were gonna learn under before becoming actors. Such insane hardships… N they want outsiders who made on their own to acknowledge their hardships so bad😭 https://t.co/sNlvuphZZC — Not izzy -15 (@abhis_mask) March 11, 2023

I'd have left the conversation mid way I'm sorry but I don't have patience for such stupidity https://t.co/6mnwqPwpgP — mickey (@insane_birdie) March 11, 2023

OMG!! What a difficult phase, whom to choose? https://t.co/c6U5QTBTgT — Gulshan 🏹 (@gulsarora) March 11, 2023

How tone deaf you have to be to not see your privilege over here? 😭😭 https://t.co/zDcvsTCr6N — Jatin Chugh (@chugh_it) March 11, 2023

I don't know this interview makes so damn uncomfortable!



Can't believe this man stood through it 🥲 https://t.co/uN2IcSMH2U — N….. (@Treasure__CA) March 11, 2023

This conversation took place eight years ago, and we can’t deny that people evolve and views change. But it’s a reminder of how our opinions can be outright condescending if we fail to take different experiences into account.

You can watch the entire interview here: