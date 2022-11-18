Suhaagrat hai ghoonghat utha raha hoon main! This was how a wedding night was represented in the Yash Chopra world back in 1976. Cut to early 2000s, entered Ekta Kapoor, the OG ‘Queen of Desi K-Dramas’, who showed the cringe version of suhaagrat in her daily soap, Kaisa Ye Pyaar Hai back in 2005.

The suhaagrat scene in discussion has caught our attention on Twitter and it is all about how the bride’s wedding night goes wrong.

A Twitter user, @__beintehaa__, posted the clip of the scene in which Angad, the lead character, can be seen introducing another girl to Kripa, his wife in the room during their wedding night.

Kripa asks Angad to take the girl away. Angad, however, challenges Kripa about getting intimate with the girl in front of her. “Jo bhi hoga yahin pe hoga, isi kamre mein hoga, aur tumhari aankhon ke saamne hoga,” he adds.

While Kripa tries to leave, Angad reminds her of what will his parents think if she goes out, hence, his wife stays inside and witness everything. CRINGE AF.

“This is what Ekta did back in 2005 and we curse today’s itv,” the Twitter user wrote.

Watch the clip here:

This is what ekta did back in 2005 and we curse today's itv 😭 pic.twitter.com/8JJudk4XTY — ♡ (@__beintehaa__) November 11, 2022

Twitter can’t keep calm after watch this suhaagrat scene:

Guys watch this. I don't want to suffer alone😭🤧 https://t.co/aBvYjan4nw — ʄʀɛɛ ɮɨʀɖ 🦋 (@obsessed_stan07) November 11, 2022

since this clip popped on my tl 3 times, why should only i suffer 😔



ps: also check the comment section to see how she gets back at him 🥰 https://t.co/QH22mcsVZG — auts will cry now (@tarboozroohafza) November 11, 2022

They're into that kinky nonsense huh https://t.co/xvHayrCv9I — Ash-ess (@Ashenfacedgal) November 12, 2022

Wtff bro kuch bhi for God sake ekta stop this non sense 😭😭😭 https://t.co/Pi33rWwkTQ — Mahii❥ (@bolbhadwe__) November 12, 2022

no wonder my parents hate ekta kapoor😭 https://t.co/rqBfnIn1MP — bhoomi (@bhoomeee16) November 12, 2022

what the fuck https://t.co/OmiddjguG7 — benedryl cobblesplash (@benedrylcobble1) November 12, 2022

Never watched this show back then but all thanks to tooter chidiya for suggesting this… Atleast watching some better shows than this🥲🫣 https://t.co/zx5UROOa1N — Suno Chanda🌙 (@dounicornexists) November 12, 2022

Heartsore, eyesore wtffffffffffffffffffffffff😭😭😭😭😭ekta what did you even- https://t.co/lPtHOVVprK — A Teenage dream 🧚‍♀️🧜‍♀️🧞‍♀️👸 (@Krishnanvihere) November 11, 2022

Once a friend from IG had said when Ekta's shows were ruling ITV, then DMG (2007) and MJHT (2008) came as a breath of fresh air to save us from these horrendous crap. Actually many other StarOne shows.



Now I see how true it is ! https://t.co/wGmSsTzc6N — Manisha 🇮🇳 (@manishacoolsays) November 11, 2022

When we used to watch Cartoon network and Pogo back then 👶 https://t.co/d6siRmaf6B — AJ KHAN (AMAAN) (@TalkativeFlyyer) November 11, 2022

Ekta Kapoor knew that things like such will be norml in future 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/N7vA0pthPk — Megumi's wifuu (@megumiismine_) November 11, 2022

Last scene by God 😭🙏😵‍💫 https://t.co/e0qSaqxHku — ishika 💙🌼 (@kmoumita621) November 11, 2022

Now I know why my family wouldn't allow to watch any daily soaps because wtf is this 😭😭😭 https://t.co/KN8GJJg1Y1 — Purva (@dreamyyinn) November 11, 2022

ekta kapoor shows very raw relationships

Very ahead in time 🫣😶‍🌫️ https://t.co/CBmurWjPeD — Ethan Bond (@ethanbonddhfm) November 11, 2022

I only watch Bhabi Ji Ghar par hai, now that I understand it. https://t.co/ElTudG1w62 — Alya (@harsh_saga) November 11, 2022

Some Twitter users also recalled how Kripa later took revenge from Angad.

Omgee. This fl was also brilliant. She took solid revenge against her pati. She also celebrated honeymoon with someone else keeping her phone and made her pati cry buckets 😂😂 @Pratishttha2015 tera fav show @mewtress https://t.co/mQ8erQPorv — 🐬 (@namaaste_prachi) November 12, 2022

And the revenge Kripa took was calling Angad and live telecasting her Suhaagraat with Prithvi…🤣🤣🤣🤣 India Forums was the place to be that time…that time these TV actors used to be so active on IF…like IQ wife Dinky used to bash Neha, n Nehas ex-husband used to bash IQ🤣 https://t.co/7BsaKlvsAb — 🐶 Priya🐶 (@srk_priya) November 12, 2022

WTF was that? And the last scene in which clothes were flying in the air only to be dropped on Kripa is the cringe I didn’t sign up for. And this was happening when we were watching Cartoon Network and Pogo. Hey bhagwan!